The Truth About Having A Baby Alone

no filter

11 hours ago · 52 minutes

The Truth About Having A Baby Alone
Back
play Episode

In 2016, 37-year-old Ally Collier was living the dream. An accomplished playwright in New York, she shared an apartment with her boyfriend of five-years and was ready to start a family. But her boyfriend didn’t feel the same. 

What followed was a tumultuous few years. From dating to find a prospective father to dealing with her parents fears about her becoming a solo mum, Ally chats with Mia about the ups and downs of a solo IVF journey.

THE END BITS:
If you're interested in assisted fertility, check Mamamia's podcast, Get Me Pregnant
https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/get-me-pregnant/

Follow Ally and her journey of solo parenthood:
https://www.instagram.com/alexandracollierwrites/ 

Support groups and resources for solo parents:
National Facebook Group: Australia Solo Mothers by Choice - SMC - Mum  

There are also groups for some states: ASMBC VictoriaASMBC NSW, ASMBC ACT, ASMBC QLD

Solo Mums by Choice: https://smcaustralia.org.au/ 

Ally is also a member of the Victorian Assisted Reproductive Treatment Authority solo mum's support group that meets six times per year. Facebook group - Solo IVF mamas.

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

With thanks to our guest, Ally Collier:
https://www.alexandracollier.com/ 

Producer: Melanie Sauer

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

The Truth About Having A Baby Alone

52 minutes  ·  11 hours ago

Life After Penguin Bloom

30 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2021

Penguin Bloom: The Origin Story

42 minutes  ·  19 Feb 2021

BONUS: Claudia Karvan On Making A Hit Show During Covid

18 minutes  ·  17 Feb 2021

Claudia Karvan On Fame & Family

31 minutes  ·  14 Feb 2021

The Secret Life Of Gladys Berejiklian

33 minutes  ·  07 Feb 2021

“Everyone Said We Were Doomed”: Life With An Invisible Illness

43 minutes  ·  31 Jan 2021

Narelda Jacobs On Why We Shouldn’t Celebrate January 26th

50 minutes  ·  24 Jan 2021

An Intimate Conversation About Friendship

31 minutes  ·  21 Jan 2021

The Most Powerful Australian In Hollywood

25 minutes  ·  17 Jan 2021

What Life As A Twin Is Actually Like

44 minutes  ·  10 Jan 2021

The Diary Of A Lap Dancer

44 minutes  ·  03 Jan 2021

BONUS: Rick Morton Was Born Into Rural Royalty. Suddenly, He Was Dirt Poor

67 minutes  ·  30 Dec 2020

Rick Morton On Growing Up Poor

39 minutes  ·  27 Dec 2020

2020: The Year Of Little Griefs & How To Process Them

33 minutes  ·  23 Dec 2020

Silvia Colloca Hates Labels

37 minutes  ·  20 Dec 2020

Caroline Hirons: The Most Influential Woman In Beauty

62 minutes  ·  13 Dec 2020

Stan Walker Is A Survivor In More Ways Than One

41 minutes  ·  06 Dec 2020

Introducing What I Eat When

32 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2020

Inside The Life Of A Secret Alcoholic

30 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2020

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout