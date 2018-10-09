Inside the $11,000 a night hospital where Pippa Middleton is giving birth.

It’s the bane of every older sister – their younger sister copying their every move. But that’s what older sisters are for, right? And it seems that the Middleton sisters are no different.

On Tuesday, October 2, Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews were seen walking through the iconic doors of the hospital where the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to all three of her children.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Middleton, who is due in October, arrived at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s hospital in Paddington, London, at approximately 6:30pm with her husband, and their car was seen leaving about an hour later.

Perhaps they left so soon because they saw the price list of the Lindo Wing, which starts at about $10,896 AUD for 24 hours of consultant-led services? Hmm, probably not – the couple were most likely simply checking out the digs where the exciting event of the birth of their first baby will take place.

The Lindo Wing has an extensive royal history. The tradition of having royal babies there was started by Sir George Pinker, the royal gynaecologist from 1973 to 1990 (and who delivered Prince William), who strongly believed that royal babies should be born in hospital – not in a palace.

The Duke of Cambridge's birth at the Lindo Wing followed that of his cousin Zara Phillips, and subsequently by Prince Harry.

More than a couple of decades later, the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to George, Charlotte and Louis in the historic institution, memorably presenting them to the public on the steps of the building each time - just as Princess Diana had with William and Harry.

So, apart from its history, what's so special about the Lindo Wing? The hospital website gives us an insight.

Opened in 1937, one of the suites was extensively refurbished in 2012 for Prince George’s arrival. It is decorated with art by British artist Julian Opie.

Of course, each room and suite in the exclusive wing boasts every necessary technological and medical resource... but that's to be expected. What takes the Lindo Wing to the next level is the other services it offers, which make it akin to staying at a five-star resort.

The website explains that the hospital has a “friendly hotel services team”, to cater for every family comfort patients desire. (Sadly, it does seem a pre-requisite that you're at least pregnant to stay there.)

The hospital claims that its dining menu is freshly prepared on-site, and can cater for every special dietary, cultural or religious requirements (including vegetarian, kosher and halal meals). And of course, there's a different menu for each meal.

For example, breakfast can include a choice of juice, fruit, yogurt, cereal, bread and hot drinks. Lunch and supper could include a choice of three-course meals such as pork loin or mushroom risotto, followed by desserts such as cheesecake, fresh fruit platters or a selection of cheese.

As expected, soups, omelettes, jacket potatoes, salads, sandwiches and baguettes are all also available. We should think so!

Moving on from food, the standard hotel luxuries are also on offer: satellite TV and Wi-Fi for example. There is also giant-sized reclining seat for partners in every room.

But the part we love the most is that mothers who've just given birth can also choose from a list of wines and champagne for a celebratory drink. With a cost per night as steep as it is, we'd hope that's real Champagne - not just sparkling white. After all, every mother deserves the best.

What do you think of the Lindo Wing? Are all these luxuries necessary? Tell us in the comments section below.