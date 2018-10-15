Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande have reportedly split, surprising precisely no one.

In news that has come as a shock to literally no one Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have reportedly split mere months after they announced their engagement.

In just five short months, the couple had tattoos inked to pay tribute to each other, bought a $16 million (or thereabouts) house together and became parents to an adorable baby pig, Piggy Smalls.

TMZ has claimed the popstar and comedian – whose very public whirlwind romance became “Instagram official” in May – have called off their engagement and are no longer together.

However – the pair are reportedly still on good terms, with a source close to the couple hinting that the romance might not be completely over.

Hmm.

It’s been a difficult time for Ariana. She recently announced she would be taking some time off to heal after the tragic passing of her ex, rapper Mac Miller, who died of a suspected drug overdose in September.

Ariana’s fans have expressed concern over the past few weeks regarding the star’s mental health after she posted a series of emotional messages on social media.

“can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls,” one tweet read.

Neither Grande nor Davidson have confirmed reports they’ve broken up – so it could just be a rumour ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ .

Among many intimate and at times disturbing details about their sex life, perhaps the greatest thing to come from their short-lived romance was the fruition of the term ‘big dick energy’, which opened our eyes to the world around us and changed our lives forever.

So I guess we really owe Ariana and Pete a thank you.