Pete Davidson just made a truly horrifying joke about Ariana Grande's birth control.

Okay, Pete Davidson needs to stop.
Saturday Night Live returned this weekend and the comedian is already facing backlash because of a gross, inappropriate and frankly dangerous joke he made about his fiancée Ariana Grande and her birth control.
The 24-year-old appeared on SNL sketch Weekend Update, a fictional news show, to discuss his relationship with the pop star and made a ‘joke’ about how he plans to make sure they’re together forever.
“Last night, I switched her birth control with Tic Tacs,” he said.
What?
No, really, he said that.
The sound from the audience showed they were not impressed but Pete continued: “I believe in us and all, but you know, I just want to make sure that she can’t go anywhere.”
Davidson clearly meant it as a joke, but it hugely backfired. As one Twitter user put it, many abusers use this tactic as a way to trap their partners.
This happens in real life and is just not funny.
Generally I thought Pete Davidson was funny, but until birth control sabotage stops being a common form of abuse and a way abusers trap women in dangergous relationships, I’m not going to laugh at that joke #SNLPremiere
— Ariel Rose (@ArielRoseV) September 30, 2018
that entire pete davidson bit just made me so uncomfortable he just joked that he replaced her birth control with tic-tacs so she couldn’t go anywhere i’m fucking disgusted
— katie ???? (@pumpkinspicerey) September 30, 2018
Top Comments
Grande. Run.
This guy is a creepy weirdo. Also he should find another job. Comedian implies that you are actually funny.