Pete Davidson just made a truly horrifying joke about Ariana Grande's birth control.

Okay, Pete Davidson needs to stop.

Saturday Night Live returned this weekend and the comedian is already facing backlash because of a gross, inappropriate and frankly dangerous joke he made about his fiancée Ariana Grande and her birth control.

The 24-year-old appeared on SNL sketch Weekend Update, a fictional news show, to discuss his relationship with the pop star and made a ‘joke’ about how he plans to make sure they’re together forever.

“Last night, I switched her birth control with Tic Tacs,” he said.

What?

No, really, he said that.

The sound from the audience showed they were not impressed but Pete continued: “I believe in us and all, but you know, I just want to make sure that she can’t go anywhere.”

Davidson clearly meant it as a joke, but it hugely backfired. As one Twitter user put it, many abusers use this tactic as a way to trap their partners.

This happens in real life and is just not funny.

Generally I thought Pete Davidson was funny, but until birth control sabotage stops being a common form of abuse and a way abusers trap women in dangergous relationships, I’m not going to laugh at that joke #SNLPremiere — Ariel Rose (@ArielRoseV) September 30, 2018