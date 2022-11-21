'I'm a beauty editor. Here are 8 products I tried but wouldn't buy.'

In case you missed me writing about it in every single article, ever, I'm a beauty editor. That means I've been blessed with a job that allows me to try beauty products and write about whether or not you should buy them.

Sounds fake, but I promise you it's a real job. (It really is, mum!).

Because if your Instagram or TikTok feed is anything like ours, it's crowded with tonnes of flashy beauty products and people telling you to buy them, immediately.

But! It can be tricky to know what's really worth your pennies and what's... not.

That's why you have me.

I'm going to tell you the products I've tried before (some of them are samples sent by brands, some of them I've bought with my own money) and tell you why I wouldn't repurchase them.

Controversial, I know - but someone's gotta do it.

And look, I just wanna make one thing clear before I rip into it. Even though these products didn't work for me, that doesn't mean they won't work for you. Beauty is very much a 'you do you' kinda thing - and everyone's skin (and preferences) are different.

Shall we?

Image: Gucci/Mamamia

Okay, but I so desperately wanted to like this because it's so fancy and the packaging is so luxe and lovely - but oh. She clings. While it's comfortable and lightweight, when it came to my skin, the formula refused to blend. And it really liked to chill in dry patches and make my skin look thirstier than it already is. And yes - I've tried it with a hydrating primer, thanks for asking.

Also, the intense floral fragrance is a bit much for me. In saying that - if you're a gal with oily or combination skin and don't mind a sniff of fragrance, this could be more up your alley!

Image: Tarte/Mamamia

Tarte's Shape Tape Concealer is world-famous and has a strong cult following. But it just... doesn't look good on my face. While it's ultra-creamy, the formula dries really quickly and leans more towards matte than brightening. Overall, it's a great concealer in terms of coverage, but again - my dry skin needs something more hydrating.

I have a few others on rotation that work better for my skin - including Tarte's Maracuja Creaseless Concealer. It has great coverage but doesn’t dry my skin out.

Image: Biologique Reserche/Mamamia

While I'm a huge fan of pretty much everything Biologique Reserche do (just aboyt every celebrity who has good skin swears by it) I can't get past the colour, texture and smell of this mask. It's a lot.

While Biologique Reserche products do smell strong (the brand doesn't use fragrances to cover it up), the smell of yeast extract combined with the brown, Vegemite colouring is just a weird time. And though it does help improve the dullness of my skin - it's mainly recommended for those with seborrheic, acne-prone skin.

If you don't mind the scent (or having brown stuff smeared on your face) and struggle with congestion - by all means give it a whirl!

Image: Mecca/Mamamia

The piling was REAL, you guys. No matter what I slapped on underneath or over the top, I seriously struggled with this viral TikTok primer. And it was frustrating because everyone was saying it was really good? But it was making my foundation look like Play-Doh??

After several failed attempts, I ended up passing it on to my best friend, and it's now her go-to primer. She loves it and says the grippy consistency makes her base last all day. Which is ultimately great for her, but disappointing for me.

It just goes to show how it really depends on your skin!

Charlotte Tilbury/Mamamia

Just FYI, I love all things Charlotte Tilbury (looking at you, Beautiful Skin Foundation), but there is insane hype around the Magic Cream and I don't... get it.

It has quite a strong floral scent (here she goes again with the scent thing!), and the consistency is lightweight, yet it feels quite tacky on the skin.

As someone who is perpetually dry, it just doesn't feel hydrating enough for my skin and always leaves me wanting more moisture - it's almost like it just sits on top of my skin instead of absorbing.

Again, I think it really depends on your skin type - but for me, it didn't live up to the buzz. The makeup products, however...

Image: Adore Beauty/Mamamia.

I bought Huda Beauty's Liquid Lipstick because I kept seeing it all over my social feeds - and as someone who doesn't like wearing lipstick, I thought this liquid lipstick was a great in-between option.

But while it gets full marks on the long-wearing front, I have to say - it was a little disappointing. The formula offered zero hydration and was sooo drying on my lips - clinging to dry patches and cracks. I also thought the shades I chose would look a little more natural, but they're heavily pigmented and turned out darker than I anticipated.

While it might be a good 'going out' option for those who don't have tree bark lips, it's not what I was looking for in terms of everyday wear.

La Mer Crème de la Mer, $535 for 60ml.

Image: Harrods/Mamamia

When it comes to creams, the most luxurious thing going is La Mer Crème de la Mer. It's a cult product, which has a huge following - particularly in Hollywood.

Back when I was a baby beauty writer, it was the one product I really wanted to try. I remember hitting up the beauty cupboards hoping to score it so I could *finally* find out what the fuss was about. But after getting my hands on it years later, I can say that yes, it is a beautiful cream - very luxe, and feels nice on your face.

However, it's not something I'd repurchase. Why? For starters, I don't have a spare $535 to throw around on a moisturiser. Plus, you can seriously find something that works just as well in a pharmacy. I think it's way overpriced for what it is.

But hey, as with all of the above products - if this cream is something that works really well for your skin and you can afford to splurge on it - go for it! Otherwise, I reckon there may be more affordable options on the market if you're looking for similar benefits.

Image: Mecca; Mamamia

If you've read my dupe list, you'll know that Maybelline's Sky High Mascara is just as good as Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara. There, I said it.

I buckled and purchased this cult mascara to see what all the hype was about (there was SO much hype), and I can honestly say I'll never spend big on mascara again.

Sure, it was good - it made my lashes look full and long - but so have many others at half the price. There are lots of budget options out there that stack up to this one.

Plus, mascaras usually last for about three months before you should chuck them out, anyway. Not worth the money, in my opinion!

