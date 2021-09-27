Charlotte Tilbury is finally in Australia. These are the 5 products worth the hype.

In what felt like the longest wait in history, Charlotte Tilbury products are finally available for purchase at an Aussie retailer.

Prior to this week, the only way you could get your mitts on the UK makeup artist’s wares were through their website, which made things all that more annoying and complicated.

But as of Tuesday this week Charlotte Tilbury is now available in Mecca Beauty in Australia and New Zealand.

For those of us in lockdown that means we still have to shop online for a little while longer, but everyone else can head into store and stick their fingers in the pots and pans and have a good old play IRL!

...Just please use hand sanitiser before and after, okay?

Wanna know what to buy? I thought you'd never ask! Here’s my fave picks from Ms Tilbury.

Image: Mecca.