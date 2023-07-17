Is there really an age cut-off for injectables? We asked an expert.

If you're a woman over 50 who is thinking about non-invasive cosmetic treatments like anti-wrinkle injections or fillers, and wondering if it's actually worth the effort, please take a seat. This one's for you.

Because more often than not, you'll probably hear that once you hit your 50s, 60s and over, injectable treatments can only do so much for ageing skin — they're not as effective as they are in your 30s and 40s.

But is this actually true?

Can facial injectables still be effective in softening lines and wrinkles and tackling volume loss, regardless of age? And if so, is there anything we need to know?

We hit up an expert and asked her ALL of the questions.

Below, we had a chat with Dr Imaan Joshi from Skin Essentials, who told us absolutely everything we need to know about injectables after 50.

Now, before we get into it, let's just be clear that beauty is very much a 'you do you' kind of space.

So, if injectables aren't your thing, that's totally fine! If you're curious, great! If you're into non-invasive treatments like injectables, amazing!

Everyone's skincare concerns, preferences, and goals are different — and we're just here to help cut through some of the noise. (Can someone please turn it down a notch? It is really quite loud).

Is there a cut-off for injectables?

According to Dr Joshi, not necessarily. But! It does really depend on your end goal of what you hope to achieve by having injectables.

"If you want them to remove the need for surgery or to replace surgery, then yes, there’s a likely cut-off around your late 40s and up depending on the specific concerns, lifestyle effects and genetics," she shared.

"But if you use injectables to add some quality to your life and are realistic about their limitations in the older face, then no there’s no cut-off."

So, no. You're never "too old" for injectables treatments. That's total BS.

"The studies by drug companies use the cut-off of age 65, but there’s no reason patients older than this can’t have treatments," adds Dr Joshi.

What you need to know about injectables over 50.

Looking 'frozen' isn't your only option. As Dr Joshi shares, the primary aim for patients over 50 and 60 is usually to soften lines and wrinkles and make everything look overall more rested and refreshed.

"Your choices are between looking frozen and fake and au naturel," she said. "In reality, as many of my patients discover, when medical aesthetics is done well, taking a full-face approach is imperceptible and almost invisible."

"It’s easy to do injectables on young faces that don’t really need them, except for minor enhancements. The older face needs far more delicate planning and balancing for 'barely there' results that nevertheless are noticeable."

Meaning? For best results, make sure you're seeing someone good.

"There’s no need to fear non-invasive treatments but to instead choose an experienced practitioner and to proceed with a plan and trust."

It's also important to be clear (and realistic) about your expectations.

"Beyond a certain age, true lift can only be achieved through surgery but that aside there’s much that can be done to help obtain beautiful and subtle results that celebrate our age without looking 'done'."

What are the best treatments for skin over 50?

When it comes to skin treatments in your 50s, one big thing to keep in mind is that there's no quick fix — it takes time, effort and money.

But if you're wondering what non-invasive treatments are worth the commitment, Dr Joshi recommends anti-wrinkle injections to soften lines and wrinkles and fillers to "subtly replace volume in an ageing face characterised by volume loss."

She also added: "Skin therapies are great at every stage but especially in our menopausal years and up when collagen is lost at an accelerated rate."

"Start with a trusted practitioner who takes a full face, long-term approach to ageing that’s about showcasing the best of your features."

As she explained, skin over 50 has many underlying changes that can interact with one another with treatment, so finding a practitioner who understands and respects this is important to avoid unwanted side effects.

"There’s plenty that can be done but it must be done carefully and artistically to avoid looking 'done' — unless that’s your preference."

