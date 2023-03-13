Slap jokes and a... cocaine bear: All the best and weirdest moments from the 2023 Oscars.

The 2023 Oscars may as well have been renamed the first 'Slapiversary'.

Because even though it's been a year, and neither Will Smith nor Chris Rock were in attendance, 2022's shock onstage moment was definitely still on everyone's minds.

I know, I know. But they couldn't not joke about it, right?

More on that below, but the Oscars also brought everything else you want: fabulous presenting duos, incredible red carpet looks, heartwarming speeches, history making wins and banger musical performances.

Here are the biggest moments from the 2023 Academy Awards:

Hugh Grant's painfully awkward red carpet interview.

Uh oh.

Feathers were ruffled before the show even kicked off, when Hugh Grant chatted with ABC red carpet host Ashley Graham.

The interview was pretty standard for an awards show. What are you most excited for? Who are you rooting for? Who are you wearing? etc.

However, Grant... definitely did not want to be there.

"No one in particular," he said of who he hoped to see win. And he was wearing "just my suit", "I can't remember my tailor", in case you were wondering!

Graham finally tried some flattery, by asking Grant about his experience filming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which he had a small cameo in.

"Well, I'm barely in it, I'm in it for about three seconds."

AWKWARD.

Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue.

Jimmy Kimmel took on the honour (or drew the short straw) of hosting this year's Oscars, and gave a pretty-low stakes opening monologue hitting all the on-trend Hollywood topics: Ozempic, the post-COVID return to theatres and Austin Butler's... voice.

Plus, obviously, a lot of Slap jokes:

"Five Irish actors are nominated tonight, which means the chances of a fight just went way up," Kimmel joked, in reference to the stars of The Banshees of Inisherin.

"We want you to have fun, feel safe and, most importantly, we want me feel safe.

"So, we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech.

"But seriously, the academy has a crisis team in place. If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the show, sit there and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug."

Judging by the reaction in the room, the slap jokes were nowhere near the most controversial of the monologue.

Instead, that went to Kimmel poking fun at the box office bomb that was Babylon.

Ke Huy Quan's beautiful Best Supporting Actor speech.

Ke Huy Quan won Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All At Once and gave a delightfully emotional speech, just like he has all awards season.

"My mum is 84 years old and she's at home watching," he said, holding up the award. "Mum, I just won an Oscar!"

She used her speech to give thanks to everyone who has helped her throughout her career, from her colleagues to her family to the many, many fans who turned out to see her in franchise films like Halloween.

"My mother and my father [Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis] were both nominated for Oscars in different categories," she said, starting to cry. "I just won an Oscar!"

A show-stopping - no literally, imagine being behind this! - gown.

Oscar gowns, no matter how extravagant, look incredible floating down a red carpet.

But I've often wondered how they go... inside, seated.

Turns out: sometimes not great.

Nigerian singer and songwriter Temilade Openiyi, known as Tems, turned up to the show in an INCREDIBLE white dress, to celebrate being nominated as a co-writer on Rihanna's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song 'Lift Me Up'.

The tulle dress included an impressive headpiece... which suddenly caused issues once inside the Dolby Theatre.

This man's physio is going to have a lot of work to do!

And we can't even see the unfortunate soul seated behind her!

A moment for Russian opposition leader Navalny, and the war in Ukraine.

The award for Best Documentary Feature went to Navalny, a CNN production about former Russian presidential candidate, Alexei Navalny.

Navalny was poisoned in a botched assassination attempt in 2020 and is currently serving nine years in solitary confinement in a Russian gulag.

Navalny's wife joined the doco's team on stage, where she delivered a message for her husband.

"My husband is in prison just for telling the truth... Alexei, I am dreaming of the day when you will be free and our country will be free. Stay strong, my love."

The SNACKS.

In truly horrific news: the crowd never used to get snacks during the show. Which is, let me remind you, usually more than three hours long!

SNACKS SHOULD BE REQUIRED.

This year, The Academy and/or Jimmy Kimmel decided to fork out for water, Hot Tamales and a pretzel under each seat, along with a note from Kimmel and a donation to a Los Angeles food bank.

Classy.

Harley Quinn - oops, I mean Lady Gaga - performing 'Hold My Hand'.

It was a bold move to get Lady Gaga, deep into the process of filming as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, to sing considering how deep we know Gaga goes into her method acting.

Gaga performed a stripped-down version of her Top Gun: Maverick tune 'Hold My Hand', which in the beginning reminded not just me of... well, Mike Wazowski:

But dressed in a plain black t-shirt and jeans, Gaga definitely brought vibes of Harley Quinn to the whole performance:

Malala's take on #Spitgate.

Okay, wait. I just realised 2022 gave us a slap and a spit. One of them may have been fake, but sure.

During the show, Jimmy Kimmel went into the crowd to ask only the most important questions.

Like whether Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafi thought Harry Styles really spat on Chris Pine.

"I only talk about peace," she replied.

A lot of people were mad about him even asking her this, but I think her response was incredibly funny. So ya know, whatever.

The Cocaine Bear.

No offense to Jimmy Kimmel, but the comedic peak of this year's show was definitely whoever the hell was in this raggedly bear suit:

First appearing on stage with Cocaine Bear director Elizabeth Banks, who presented the Visual Effects award to the team from Avatar: The Ways of Water, the bear gave us the classic awards show chaos we desperately needed at this point.

"Without visual effects, this is what the bear would look like," she said, while the bear joked about trying to score coke from celebs in the front row.

Image: Getty.

The bear then attempted to crawl to Malala.

Because why not?

Rihanna gives the performance of the night.

Rihanna's performance of 'Lift Me Up' with a live orchestra received a standing ovation from the Dolby Theatre crowd and also received a lot of of praise online.

Just a month after her Super Bowl halftime show, Ri gave a very different performance of the song in tribute to late, great Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman.

Women Talking's Sarah Polley with the best mic-drop of the night.

Women Talking writer and director Sarah Polley took the award home for Best Adapted Screenplay - yep, women writing too! - and opened her speech with the perfect line:

"I want to thank the Academy for not being mortally offended by the words 'women' and 'talking' being put so close together."

I mean, she didn't drop the mic after that. But she should've!

John Travolta tearing up while introducing the In Memoriam.

Just when I thought I'd cried enough, thanks to Ke Huy Quan's speech and the Rihanna performance, John Travolta came out to introduced the annual In Memoriam, and got choked up over Olivia Newton John.

"They've touched our hearts, they've made us smile, and became dear friends, who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to," he said.

Travolta lost two other friends in Kirstie Alley and Ray Liotta in the last year too. I hope someone was waiting backstage to give him a huge hug.

Brendan Fraser's comeback is complete, as he takes out Best Actor.

These winners have been a bit of a fairytale so far, haven't they? Continuing that is Brendan Fraser taking out Best Actor in a Leading Role for The Whale.

"I started in this business 30 years ago and things… they didn't come easily for me, but there was a facility that I didn’t appreciate at the time until it stopped. I just want to say thank you for this acknowledgement," Fraser said.

"It's like I've been on diving expedition at the bottom of the ocean, and the air at the surface is being watched over by the people in my life," he said.

OSCAR WINNER MICHELLE YEOH!

The 60-year-old ICON Michelle Yeoh did it - winning Best Actress in a Leading Role for, of course, Everything Everywhere All At Once.

"To people who look like me, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof. Dream big. Dreams come true," she said in her acceptance speech, to huge applause.

"And ladies, don't let anyone ever tell you are past your prime."

Yeoh is only the second woman of colour to win Best Actress. A monumental achievement.

Everything Everywhere All At Once? More like Everything, Every Award All At Once!

Of course, the perfectly weird film that is Everything Everywhere All At Once was the biggest winner of the night - both winning the most awards, three of the four acting awards and the BIGGEST award, Best Picture.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known collectively as the Daniels, also won Best Original Screenplay and Best Director.

"There is greatness in every single person. It doesn't matter who they are. There is a genius in everyone that is waiting to erupt," Kwan said in his Director acceptance speech.

And Scheinert thanked his parents for never squashing his creativity, including when he was "dressing in drag as a kid, which is a threat to NOBODY" - a powerful line given the upsetting conversations going on in American politics right now.

And just like that, another awards season comes to a close. And we made it through, slap free!

Congrats to all of us for that incredible feat.

