There's a man being tortured in Russia right now. Here's what we know.

Right now there is a man refusing food in a 3x2 metre cell in a Russian prison.

He has lost a lot of weight. About 16kg in the past month. His wife, Yulia Navalnaya, says she has never seen skin so tight around anyone's skull before.

He is suffering from acute back and leg pain. It's been that way for weeks. But he's not allowed to see a doctor, or see the results of an MRI he had taken. So he's gone on a hunger strike in protest.

When his wife came to visit, talking to him through the visitation window, he had to take breaks by leaning on the table.

He has a high temperature and a really bad cough.

The man is Alexei Navalny. The Russian Opposition Leader and the biggest critic of corruption within his home country.

Watch: Amnesty International thinks the Kremlin is slowly killing him.



Video via The Recount/Twitter.

He says he is being tortured. Mainly through sleep deprivation.

Guards wake him eight times per night holding a video camera, checking that he hasn't escaped. His wife says it's "personal revenge" for his opposition activities.

In April he sued the prison for withholding the Koran, which he was hoping to study behind bars. He says he hasn't been given access to any of the books he brought or ordered.

He says it's his right to read.

From poison to protest: What happened to Alexei Navalny?

On August 20, 2020, Navalny drank some tea at an airport that had been poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent. He, and many of his supporters believe it was an attempt on his life by the Kremlin.

The politician has long been an anti-corruption campaigner and is the most prominent face of Russian opposition to President Vladimir Putin who has ruled for 20 years.