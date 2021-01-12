A group of Disney stars are feuding, and it's the best celebrity drama of the week.

If you'd have asked me how I'd spend my days in early January 2021, 'obsessively following the ins and outs of a Disney Star love triangle' wouldn't have been high on the list.

But oh my god, that's exactly what's been going on. It's honestly quite spectacular, and with that Kanye West/Jeffree Star rumour behind us, marks the greatest celeb gossip of the week.

You see, there is a love triangle involving three young Disney actors and singers taking place very publicly. It involves breakup songs, a High School Musical-related television show and because these people are much younger than us, TikTok.

If you're a millennial of a certain age, you may also remember the good old days of the Nick Jonas, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez love triangle. How good was that? Well, this is basically history repeating itself. That probably explains why I'm so invested.

Grab a cup of tea, and let me explain.

First, you need to meet Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter.

There are a few names we need to get across here: Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter.

Olivia, 17, and Joshua, 20, are co-stars on Disney+ original show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (the most ridiculous TV show name in history), in which they play ex-couple Nini and Ricky.

This is them. Image: Getty.

They had on-screen chemistry and were clearly friends off-screen, which led fans of the show to speculate about whether they were actually dating IRL.

It turns out, yes. At least they were.

These days, Joshua is apparently dating another Disney star, 21-year-old Sabrina Carpenter, which you'll soon see is very important information.

This is her. Image: Getty.

A quick rundown on Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett's relationship.

The timeline of this relationship is a bit sketchy, because they didn't make their relationship public, but we can make educated guesses.

HSMTMTS (seriously, WTF) filmed in the first half of 2019, and in March 2020, Olivia shared parts of a love song she said she'd written about someone with a "brown-eyed grin" and messy hair.

Ahem:

By May 2020, fans noticed Olivia and Joshua stopped liking each other's Instagram posts and in June, Joshua was seen with Sabrina for the first time.

In July, Olivia posted about getting her drivers licence (she's 17, remember). She'd previously said in an interview once that Joshua had taught her to drive in a parking lot.

Not long after, she posted an early version of her new song 'Drivers License' on Instagram.

This same month, Sabrina appeared (secretly) in one of Joshua's music videos.

Olivia then posted a TikTok featuring a song from HSMTMTS (honestly can't deal with this show's name) where her character sings about Joshua's character. She captioned the video 'And that's on failed relationships'.

Yikes.

So by mid/late 2020, Olivia and Joshua had broken up and he'd begun dating Sabrina.

They have never really confirmed it, but were spotted out and about and now make TikToks together. I'm guessing that's how Gen Z make relationship announcements.

Enter: A song called 'Drivers License'.

We haven't seen young adult relationship drama play out in song like this since the Jonas Brothers dated all of 2007/2008's Disney and Disney-adjacent stars, sparking years' worth of breakup bangers.

On January 4, Olivia announced the release of her debut single 'Drivers License'.

Literally an hour later, Joshua announced his new single called 'Lie Lie Lie', to be released January 14.

THIS IS ALL SO PETTY.

Followers were quick to point out the timing of the posts was probably not coincidental. Joshua was called out for being "awkward" and "trying to steal Olivia's thunder" with his announcement.

Even more awkward were the differing reactions from their HSM (I've given up on the rest) co-stars. At least five commented their excitement on Olivia's post, and only one on Joshua's.

And I don't know about you, but a song titled 'Lie Lie Lie' sounds JUICY.

'Drivers License' was released on January 8, and its lyrics only added fuel to this fire.

In the song, Olivia laments the end of her relationship as she drives through the streets after getting her license.

Side note: 'Drivers License' has received critical acclaim since its release; it's not at all 'Disney' with a few 'f bombs' and some major Lorde and Taylor Swift vibes.

Anyway. She sings:

"And you're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about" and ummmmm, Sabrina is blonde and four years older than her.

Here's where this gets even more juicy:

Sabrina's ex-boyfriend, an actor named Griffin Gluck who as far as I can tell is the only one not connected to Disney in this whole wild scenario, then posted the song to his Instagram story, calling it a 'bop'.

Again, the PETTINESS.

To his credit, Joshua has been liking posts about the song and posted in support of it on Instagram, but this about sums up what fans think of it all.

For now, none of the stars have publicly commented on the drama or speculation, but Joshua's song is only days away and need I remind you, it's called 'Lie Lie Lie'.

We have a feeling we'll once again find ourselves invested in the lives of Disney stars once that all blows up.

Feature image: Instagram/Getty.