Why Gladys Berejiklian is stepping back from the 11am press conferences.

The NSW COVID-19 press conferences have been a daily fixture in our lives during the state's recent Delta outbreak. But from Monday, the daily briefings are going to look a little different.

On Friday, the NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the 11am daily press conferences will stop after Sunday and will be replaced by daily videos published by NSW Health.

"I will turn up when I need to, but to expect the leader of the government indefinitely to do this every day means that I am not doing my job properly," she said.

"I need to make sure we have a good balance."

The announcement comes after the premier said she expects the state's COVID-19 cases to peak in coming weeks.

Here's what you need to know about the switch up in the daily press conferences.

What did Gladys say in her announcement?

While the daily conferences will be scrapped, the premier explained it won't be the last time she fronts the media.

"Myself and Minister Hazzard, or any other relevant minister, will present to the community on a needs basis," she said.

Ms Berejiklian said reporters will still see her "quite frequently" and rejected suggestions she was hiding from the public.

"We have the most transparent information of any state," she said.

"Apart from repeating the numbers that health repeats, we have to make sure we have something important to say and I think people understand the health messaging now."

What is the connection to the ICAC investigation?

Sunday's NSW press conference wrapped up earlier than usual after Ms Berejiklian was questioned about the ICAC investigation into her former partner Daryl Maguire.

ICAC will continue their inquiry into Maguire this month, which is expected to focus on a $5.5 million funding grant he obtained for his electorate. Last month, 7.30 reported that Ms Berejiklian intervened in the assessment of the grant.

During the press conference, the premier was questioned if she was asked to provide evidence to the ICAC.

"As I said, I don’t have anything to add on that matter," she said.

"It would be inappropriate to comment on those ongoing investigations and I have nothing further to say."

She was later asked whether her decision to end the daily press conferences had anything to do with her being "called to the ICAC?"

"Gosh," she replied. "I wish you would all be privy to the conversations we all had about the 11am press conferences."

"This is all about making sure that we provide good government of the people of New South Wales - and the Premier of the state should front the people and she needs to make sure that people know when there is a major milestone or a major issue or when I feel I need to be accountable. Some days it could be seven days a week," stated Ms Berejiklian.

As the questions continued, it was raised whether Ms Berejiklian would expect a member of cabinet to resign if they were under investigation by the ICAC and if she believes "the public has a right to know if their premier or a member of her cabinet is before ICAC?"

"Well, they are matters for the integrity agency, absolutely," she said before the press conference was wrapped up early.

Who will be running the NSW press conferences now?

Instead of the daily briefings, NSW Health will provide relevant information via daily videos published online.

Occasionally, the premier or NSW Health Minster Brad Hazzard will hold press conferences to address the community.

