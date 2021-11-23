The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday November 23.

Father of four children killed in Melbourne house fire says son saved his life.

The distressed family of four children who died in a house fire in Melbourne have thanked well wishers for their support.

The children, Hamid, 10, Esin, 6, Nadir, 3 and Elin, 1, died after a fire engulfed a Mantello Drive home in Werribee in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A fifth child, an eight-year-old boy, has been discharged from hospital, while his parents remain at The Alfred in a stable condition.

Their father Nagmldin Osman told 9News, he and their mother survived because their surviving son woke them up when their bedroom was already filled with smoke.

He tried to run into his children's rooms to save them, but the fire was too ferocious.

The Osman family released a statement through The Alfred hospital late on Monday afternoon which read, "We'd like to thank our friends and the broader community for all their generosity and well wishes shared over the past 24 hours," the statement said.

"As you can appreciate, this is an incredibly distressing time for us, and we ask that our family's space and privacy is respected as we grieve."

Arson and explosives squad detectives are investigating the cause of the blaze.

New documents reveal NSW govt ignored health advice.

The NSW government has been accused of contradicting public health advice throughout the state's Delta outbreak, despite publicly promising to follow it.

Emails released on Monday after they were sought by a parliamentary committee appear to show the NSW government implemented COVID-19 restrictions late - weeks after they were recommended in some cases - and selectively applied them to certain areas despite advice to be "consistent".

One of the messages, sent from chief health officer Kerry Chant on July 29, recommends a curfew for lockdown areas be considered "for the messaging effect".

The restriction was introduced some 25 days later, but only for 12 local government areas "of concern" in Sydney's west and southwest.

The email also recommended outdoor mask-wearing be mandated - a restriction which was also introduced on August 23 - almost a month later.

In another email from August 14, Dr Chant recommends the government "implement consistent measures across greater metropolitan Sydney with outdoor masks, consistent 5km rule and authorised workers only".

That day, the government banned Greater Sydney residents from travelling more than five kilometres or outside their LGA border, whichever was bigger.

Tighter restrictions were applied to those inside the LGAs of concern, who were barred from travelling more than 5km from their homes.

Several other restrictions not mentioned in the emails were also applied only to LGAs of concern. It is unclear if those actions were supported by the chief health officer.

Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31 million for breaching House of Cards contract.

An arbitrator has ordered Kevin Spacey and his companies to pay nearly $31 million to the production company behind House of Cards after finding that the actor breached his contract by violating the company's sexual harassment policy.

Production company MRC scrapped a season of the show and dumped Spacey in 2017 after multiple people accused him of sexually predatory conduct.

He's been ordered to pay $29.2 million in damages plus $1.2 million in attorney's fees and $235,000 in costs.

Among the allegations were those from actor Anthony Rapp who alleged that Spacey made sexual advances towards him when he was 14. In 2020, he sued the actor for sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

SA border rules ease for COVID hit states.

South Australia has thrown its borders open to all states and territories for the first time in months, with thousands of travellers expected to arrive in the days and weeks ahead.

From Tuesday, people from Victoria, NSW and the ACT are allowed to enter SA along with those from WA, Queensland, Tasmania and the Northern Territory, although some restrictions and requirements will remain in place.

Everyone must be double vaccinated and use a new online border entry process known as EntryCheck SA, which assesses an individual's vaccination status, departure location and COVID-19 risk.

Based on the information provided, travellers may also be prompted to use a new HealthCheck SA app which will help them monitor daily symptoms and guide them through any testing and quarantine requirements.

Unvaccinated travellers will be required to seek a special exemption with applications to be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Man facing five murder charges after Christmas parade tragedy.

Four women and a man have been killed after a driver ploughed into a Christmas parade in Milwaukee, USA.

The victims range in age from 52-81, with two children fighting for life in ICU and more than 48 people injured.

Police have charged 39-year-old Darrell Brooks with intentional homicide, but have confirmed the incident is not terror related and allege he was fleeing a 'domestic disturbance' at the time.

The district attorney has revealed he was released only days ago on an "appropriately low" bond after he allegedly punched the mother of his child and purposefully ran her "over with his vehicle" in a Milwaukee gas station parking lot on Nov. 2.

Brooks' SUV sped through barricades and struck dancers, musicians and others at the parade - members of the "Dancing Grannies" club were among those killed, as was an employee of Citizens Bank.

Around the world.

- 20,000 people have had their flights between Australia and New Zealand cancelled.

- The Brit Awards will scrap male and female categories at the awards ceremony next year, introducing gender-neutral gongs in their place.

- Uber Eats is entering the legal cannabis business, making it possible for users in Ontario Canada to order pot over the app.

- With AAP

Feature image: Bianca De Marchi/Stefano Guidi/Getty/Wisconsin DOJ