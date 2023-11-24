Every bad thing North West has ever said about her mum Kim Kardashian (and if any of it is true).

If there's one thing North West does better than anyone else, it's keep Kim Kardashian humble.

The 10-year-old is arguably one of the most famous and talked about celebrity children in the world, as the daughter of The Kardashians star and designer/rapper, Kanye 'Ye' West.

North has grown up in the spotlight, making frequent appearances on both Kim's socials and her reality shows. And during these cameos, one thing has been made clear: North will say what she wants and when she wants it.

“North can be critical,” Kardashian said in the latest The Kardashians episode. “I had John Galliano fitting me for a dress and North was giving notes. This is just her vibe.”

On this week's instalment of the series, Kim prepared for the Met Gala, with a Karl Lagerfeld-inspired outfit — an outfit that didn't quite meet North's expectations.

“I respect your opinion. Please just be easy on me today,” she told her daughter. North replied, “I’m not going to lie. I won’t say it at all, if you don’t want me to. But I’m not going to lie.”

So is this accurate? Does North always tell the truth?

We've rounded up some of the most savage things North has said to her mother and decided whether or not they're true.

North West roasts Kim Kardashian's 2023 Met Gala outfit.

North didn’t hold back in her appraisal of Kim’s gown for this year’s Met: a Schiaparelli design made of 50,000 freshwater pearls.

“There’s way too many gaps in the pearls,” she said. “It looks like she’s a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped.”

Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

North continued, “I like the pearls, I just don’t like how it looks like it’s from the dollar store,” she told Kardashian. She added that "the pearls look fake," which Kim assured her was not the case.

The funniest part was North saying all this while Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry was in the room.

“It’s like I’m being punked,” Roseberry joked. “The night before the Met, getting grilled by a 9-year-old.”

Is it true? Look... I've enjoyed a lot of Kim's Met Gala looks: the Vivienne Westwood in 2017 was understated excellence, the golden Versace in 2018 was major, and the Mugler dripping dress in 2019 was the look of the night.

However, this was not her best look. The whole outfit was confusing and unfinished, it looked like more of a costume, and as North suggested, there was a 'beachy' vibe that didn't meet the Met Gala brief.

North West roasts Kim Kardashian's 2021 Met Gala outfit.

At the same time, North also took aim at her mum’s all-black Balenciaga ensemble which she wore at the 2021 Met Gala. She said that Kim “looks like you’re getting covered by a plastic bag and you’re suffocating and can’t see”.

Kim Kardashian West attends the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Is it true? Yes. I applaud this bold look from Kim but North's description is accurate.

North West tells Kim Kardashian she needs a pimple patch.

In another episode, Kim was in the middle of getting glam from hair and makeup artist Chris Appleton. She pulled North in for a hug and she quipped back, "You need a pimple patch, Mum."

A stunned Kim responded "Oh, I need a pimple patch? Rude," she said.

Kim reflected in a confessional, "You know, I've been used to this kind of honesty my whole life. Sometimes I just want people to lie to me and be nice."

Is it true? North might have thought she was being helpful by suggesting her mum apply a pimple patch. Was there a better way to deliver this feedback? Probably. Is that the North way? No.

North West says that Kim Kardashian can't cook.

During a kitchen scene, when a producer asked "Quick question. Can your mum cook?" without missing a beat, North pulled a face and said "Heck no."

Is it true? Absolutely. But given that Kim has probably had a professional chef her entire life, the better question is: does your mum need to cook? Heck no!

North West says that Kanye West's apartment is better than Kim Kardashian's mansion.

Kim described to Kourtney how North complains about her house. “She’ll be like, ‘Dad is the best. He has it all figured out,’” Kardashian said.

“He lives in an apartment.’ And she’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.’”

Is it true? The grass is always greener on the other side and considering that Kim Kardashian's home is a truly cursed, minimalist nightmare, it's unsurprising that North might consider it better than Kanye's (probably rather standard) apartment. This brings us to the next insult...

North West calls Kim Kardashian's home 'ugly'.

During an interview on Ellen's Digital Mom Confessions series, Kim shared that North had expressed a distaste for her home's interior design choices.

Kim Kardashian's 'cry for help' home. Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian.

"Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me. She'll say, 'Your house is so ugly, it's all white! Who lives like this?'," Kim said.

"She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house."

Is it true? Yes. While very luxurious, Kim's mansion does look a little more like a museum than a home.

North West says that Kim Kardashian is a fake fan.

Kim gave a shout-out to Olivia Rodrigo after she was sent a package to promote her Sour album.

“How cute is Olivia Rodrigo, you guys? I can’t wait for her album, you know I love ‘Drivers License,’” said Kim on Instagram. But suddenly, North piped up to say, “You never listen to it.”

Kim recruited North's younger brother Saint to back her up, telling her daughter “Yes, I do! I listen to it all the time! North, stop. Saint, don’t we listen to it in the car all the time? Yes. Can you say that louder for the people to hear?”

Is it true? I'm going to have to side with North here, as I don't find a 7-year-old Saint West to be a compelling witness.

North West says Kim Kardashian has a fake voice.

In the midst of an unboxing for her beauty brand, Kim was scolded by both North and Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick for using a fake voice when talking to her fans.

"Why do you talk different?" North asked. "Why do I talk different from what?" Kim replied.

North then clarified "From your videos," to suggest she puts on a different voice when on Instagram.

"From my videos? I'm the same human being. I don't talk differently. How do I talk differently? Guys, do you think I talk differently when I'm talking about contour?"

Both North and Penelope agreed she spoke differently before North went on to mock her mum's fake voice.

RIP Kim.

Is it true? Yes. Kim definitely talks differently depending on what she's talking about and who she's talking to, but don't we all?

So all things considered, yes North West is a savage with her words — but she does not lie.

And we've gotta respect that. Keep spitting truths, Northie.

Feature image: Disney Plus/Getty.