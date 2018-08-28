The signs your Netflix crushes, Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, are dating in real life.

On the weekend I watched the Netflix original, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, and now I’m in love with Peter Kavinsky, along with five million others.

But as the hype from the movie increases, so does the crucial matter of whether or not Lara Jean Covey (played by Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (played by Noah Centineo) are dating in real life.

There are signs. So many signs. But we can’t quite tell if this is real or just marketing ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

Let us present the facts, explored through Instagram photos.

Earlier today, Lana Condor posted an intimate photo with Noah with the caption, “Honestly just call us mom and dad”.

We didn’t really know what that meant.

But then Noah Centineo reposted the same photo with Lana Condor, holding her from behind, captioned with, “She melts my heart”, which we are interpreting as “I love her, she is my girlfriend”.

It’s also the first photo the 22-year-old has posted with Lana that isn’t either a still from the film, or an official red carpet pic, which indicates that yes, the pair are actually completely in love.

But that’s not all.

In July, Lara Condor posted a photo of herself cuddling up to her co-star in what many thought was a staged photo.

Except, apparently, it wasn’t.

In an interview the director of the film, Susan Johnson, told Entertainment Tonight, the pair were just… cuddling.

“The two of them were in the green room on set at the high school location, in the area where we put the actors. They actually were sleeping on the couch in that room like that, so we just stood over them and took that picture and it’s so friggin’ cute,” she said.

It’s not the only photo of the pair cuddling, either.

But there’s one, erm, minor detail that means that maybe they are not actually in love… Lana Condor has a “real life” person who is her “boyfriend” who is not Peter Kavinsky or Noah Centineo.

His name is Anthony De La Torre, and he has made his Instagram private for reasons unknown.

And now we feel kind of bad for the guy.

And we hope that he’s not a boy she loved before, but the boy she loves now.

Do you think Noah Centineo and Lana Condor are dating in real life? Let us know in the comments.

Watch the trailer below.