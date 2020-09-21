The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday September 22.

SA and QLD open their borders up to NSW.

South Australia will open its border to New South Wales residents for the first time in months.

Subject to no community transmission on Tuesday, the South Australian border will open from Thursday.

People arriving in South Australia from NSW will no longer be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

"SA Health has all the necessary information with regard to that case over the weekend,” said SA Premier Steven Marshall.

"The high level of cooperation between SA Health and NSW Health has given us all the confidence that this is the right decision," he added.

Queensland will also shift its border zone 100km further south from next weekend, throwing open the door to residents in five more NSW council areas, including Byron Bay.

Residents of Byron Shire, Ballina, the city of Lismore, Richmond Valley, including Casino and Evans Head, Glen Innes and 41 other NSW postcodes will be added to the Queensland-NSW border bubble from 1am on October 1.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says 125,000 more NSW residents will be able to travel freely in her state and Queensland residents will also be able to visit far northern NSW.

"These areas have a lot in common with Queensland," she said.

"They usually do a lot of their business in Queensland so we believe that this is the right measure to take and we have also been in contact with the NSW authorities to advise them of this today as well."

She said travel restrictions on residents from wider NSW, including Sydney, would be reviewed at the end of the month.

Alleged paedophile Malka Leifer to be extradited back to Australia to face charges.

A court in Jerusalem has ruled former Melbourne principal Malka Leifer can be extradited back to Australia to face 74 charges of sexual abuse.

Leifer fled to Israel in 2008 with her family after she realised three of her students had gone to police.

Sisters Dassi Erlich, Nicole Meyer and Elly Sapper went to the Adass Israel school where Leifer taught, and were part of the small ultra-Orthodox community in the inner south area.

Elly Sapper, Dassi Erlich and Nicole Meyer have been fighting to have Leifer extradited back to Australia for years. Image: AAP/James Ross.

The sisters allege 74 charges of rape and child abuse in total, perpetrated by Leifer during their teenage years. Dassi told Fairfax she personally knows of eight other alleged victims, and believes there are up to 15.

This was the 71st hearing over whether Leifer should be sent to Australia. Her lawyers have told the court she is too unwell to leave her home and suffers panic attacks. But mental health experts have ruled her fit to stand trial.

She can appeal the court's ruling in the Supreme Court.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

62 per cent of Victorians support Daniel Andrews.

Premier Daniel Andrews' handling of the second COVID-19 outbreak has the backing of a majority of Victorians while nearly two-thirds of Australian voters rate the state's lockdown as "about right", according to a Newspoll.

The poll for The Australian shows 62 per cent of Victorian voters agree the premier has managed the crisis well, despite a hotel quarantine bungle that unleashed a second wave of the virus.

35 per cent of Victorians thought Mr Andrews handled the pandemic badly, according to the poll published on Tuesday.

A new poll shows a majority of Victorians support Andrews handling of the pandemic. Image: Daniel Pockett/Getty. A new poll shows a majority of Victorians support Andrews handling of the pandemic. Image: Daniel Pockett/Getty. Separately, 61 per cent of voters around Australia, including 57 per cent of coalition voters, said the restrictions which locked Victorians at home and prevented them from travelling interstate were appropriate.

The Newspoll also found Queenslanders back Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's handling of COVID-19, with 68 per cent saying she is doing a good job.

Experts can see "light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel" for Australia.

Health experts say there is light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel as Australia recorded its lowest daily rise in new infections in over three months.

There were 16 new infections reported on Monday - 11 in Victoria, four in NSW and one in Queensland. There were two new deaths recorded in Victoria.

"This light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer every day," Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth told reporters in Canberra.

Dr Coatsworth said Victorian officials would take the numbers into account as they considered further lifting of restrictions, "but patience, as always, is required."

Dr Coatsworth said he was concerned with a drop-off in testing rates.

"We can only ask Australians with even the most minimal of symptoms - even if you think you have hayfever - if you haven't had a COVID-19 check you need to go and get tested," Dr Coatsworth said.

The infection of a Sydney taxi driver is shaping up as a potential stumbling block to a move by South Australia to lift border restrictions with NSW.

South Australian father pleads guilty to murdering his son and son's girlfriend.

A South Australian man accused of murdering his son and son's girlfriend at his Mt McIntyre property last month has pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in a brief court hearing.

Pawel Klosowski is accused of fatally shooting the 19-year-olds, who were both university students in Adelaide, and had travelled to the property for a family event.

Lukasz Klosowski was an aspiring journalist and girlfriend Chelsea Ireland was studying to be a mechanical engineer.

Lukasz's father has plead guilty to murdering his son and son's girlfriend on his South Australian property last month. Image: Facebook. Lukasz's father has plead guilty to murdering his son and son's girlfriend on his South Australian property last month. Image: Facebook. 9News reports that because Klosowski has admitted to the crime early, he will be eligible for a sentencing discount of up to 40 per cent.

He will return to court next month for sentencing submissions.

Australian sentenced over Bulgaria attack.

A Bulgarian court has sentenced two men of Lebanese origin to life in prison over a 2012 bus bombing that killed five Israeli tourists and a Bulgarian driver, which Bulgarian authorities have blamed on the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

The two men were tried in absentia over the July 18, 2012 attack at Burgas airport on the Black Sea and their whereabouts are not known.

They are not entitled to parole.

The Specialised Criminal Court found Meliad Farah, 39, an Australian citizen, and Hassan El Hajj Hassan, 32, a Canadian citizen, guilty of being accomplices and ordered them to pay compensation to families of the victims and the injured.

A third man, of dual Lebanese-French citizenship, was killed in the attack when he blew up a bomb in a backpack he was carrying close to a bus at the airport.

Ginsburg to lie in repose at US court.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's body will lie in repose on Wednesday and Thursday in the US Supreme Court building, offering the public a chance to pay their respects to the justice who died last week.

The public viewing will be made available for 24 hours over the two days, the court said in a statement.

The former liberal judge, who died at age 87, is due to be laid to rest at a private interment service at Arlington National Cemetery next week.

The court has already draped key doors and benches in black to mark her passing, and flags are flying at half mast.

US President Donald Trump will announce his nominee to replace Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court on Friday or Saturday.

The death of the liberal icon has upended the campaign season, giving Trump and his party and opportunity to strengthen its grip on the court whose decisions influence most spheres of American life from healthcare to run rights to voting access.

Bid to save stranded whale pod in Tasmania.

A huge rescue mission to save 270 pilot whales stranded off Tasmania's remote west coast began at first light this morning.

About 25 of the mammals have already died after the pod got into trouble on Monday at Macquarie Harbour, near Strahan.

Specialist rescuers are hoping to take advantage of an outgoing tide to save as many whales as they can.

"When we start making an effort in the morning it will be with an outward-going tide," Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service's Nic Deka said.

"That will be in our favour. We'll be aiming to make the most of that window."

The pod is split across two sandbars and one beach. Whale rescue gear has been transported from Hobart.

Eating disorder study to look at genetics.

Australians with first-hand experience of eating disorders have been called upon to be part of a genetic investigation that aims to improve treatment and save lives.

The Eating Disorders Genetics Initiative (EDGI) aims to identify the genes that influence a person's risk of developing anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and binge-eating disorder.

Lead investigator and QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute Professor Nick Martin is seeking more than 3500 Australians aged 13 and over to volunteer for the study.

Volunteers need to have currently, or at any point in their lives experienced, anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa or binge eating disorder.

Prof Martin says decades of studies have confirmed eating disorders run in families due to genetic factors.

DNA from study saliva samples will allow researchers to identify specific genes associated with eating disorders.

To register for the study go to www.edgi.org.au.

For help and support for eating disorders, contact the Butterfly Foundation's National Support line and online service on 1800 ED HOPE (1800 33 4673) or email support@thebutterflyfoundation.org.au. You can also visit their website, here.



Around the world.

- The UK government is expected to announce new COVID restrictions today, including the closing of pubs at 10pm. Almost 3900 new infections were reported on Sunday, a level not seen since early May.

- Australian nominees Cate Blancett and Hugh Jackman walked away empty handed from the 2020 Emmy Awards, with Succession, Watchmen and Schitt's Creek among the big winners.

- Ellen DeGeneres has used her opening monologue of the new season of her daytime talk show to address allegations of a toxic work environment and apologise for things "that never should have happened".

