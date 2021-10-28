Every TV show and movie dropping on Stan in November.

We've already made it to November, meaning clammy weather and nights choosing between our bed or the air-conditioned living room downstairs (No? Just me?).

Luckily for us, Stan has just sorted out what we will be doing during this season, by dropping a bunch of new TV shows and movies.

From dramatic returns to juicy dramas and incredibly moving films, here is everything you'll need to add to your watch list this month -including our top five picks.

Watch the trailer for season four of Yellowstone. Post continues after video.

Yellowstone, Season 4.

Image: Stan.

A brand new season of the number one US show is back, and will continue to follow the journey of a ranching family in Montana as they defend their land from others encroaching on it.

In case you need a general refresher of what the show is about, without any spoilers, we’ve got you covered.

Kevin Costner stars as James Dutton, the owner of The Yellowstone - which is the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. He follows in the footsteps of his father, and five generations before him - but unlike his predecessors, he is continually faced with the threat of being taken over by those seeking to make the land theirs.

Dutton is the patriarch of his family, and together they must deal with violent and deadly crimes, shifting alliances and the fight to earn respect from Montana's ever-growing town locals.

This season, the Duttons will pay the ultimate price for power and it will even feature a new character - Australian Jacki Weaver who will play Caroline Warner, CEO of Market Equities.

She won’t be the only Australian to join the cast though, with Finn Little who play as the younger version of Carter.

The brand new season will be a premier two-hour event released on Monday, November 8.

Nitram.

Image: Stan.

Nitram is the first Australian film to be selected for review at the Cannes Film Festival in over a decade, and it will be a difficult but important watch for anyone close to home.

The film will follow the events which led up to one of the darkest moments in Australian history, the 1995 Port Arthur massacre that saw the death of 35 people at the hand of lone gunman, Martin Bryant.

There is no doubt the horrific mass shooting is still raw for many Australians, and the film will provide no comfort for those looking for an easy watch.

But Nitram (Martin spelt backwards) will not outline the details of the event itself, but rather the moments which led up to the massacre.

Directed by Justin Kurzel, viewers will be able to see as Nitram (played by Caleb LandryJones) descends into a madness that will follow him all the way into one of the most nihilistic acts seen in modern Australian history.

The film will not provide any reasonable excuse into his behaviours, but an explanation into what could have pushed a male living in suburban Australia to carry out such a heinous crime.

Nitram premieres Wednesday, November 24 and will also star Essie Davis from the Stan Original Film True History of the Kelly Gang, Judy Davis from The Dressmaker and Anthony LaPaglia who many of us may recognise from Lantana.

The Great, Season Two.

Image: Stan.

The Great is a comedy-drama television series loosely based on Catherine The Great's rise to power and all the difficulties she faced in overthrowing her husband along the way, and becoming the last Russian Empress.

In the second season, you'll see Catherine finally take the Russian throne for herself, but she will find the reality of 'liberating' a country much accustomed to their ways to be no easy feat.

Written by Tony McNamara, viewers will once again get to watch Elle Fanning's delicate and comedic take as Catherine, along with her on-screen charming, if not irritatingly impulsive husband Peter, played by Nicholas Hoult.

Together they will quarrel, cause utter blasphemy among their kingdom and fight for the throne - along with their relationship in season two, which you can watch on Stan from Saturday, November 20.

Power Book II: Ghost, Season Two.

Image: Stan.

The second season of Power Book II: Ghost will be available to watch any day now and will kick-start from where we left off in season one of the series.

Starring Tariq St. Patrick, who is played by Michael Rainey Jr., he will find that running far from his legacy will be what haunts him the most.

The show is a sequel series that follows after the final days of Power (which you can also watch on Stan, FYI...).

While he tries to find a life that is far from his father's legacy, he learns there is mounting pressure from his family to follow in his dad's footsteps.

In season two, viewers will watch as Tariq navigates a 'new normal' which will require him to make decisions without relying on others for support.

On top of that, his relationship with the Tejada family will become even more difficult and dangerous, and without giving away any spoilers, we will watch as his connections to crime and his current reality become a messy blur.

The second season of Power Book II: Ghost will be available to watch on Stan on Sunday, November 21.

Pssst! While you're here, listen to The Spill - a Mamamia podcast dedicated to bringing you the top pop culture stories of the day, hosted by Laura Brodnik and Kee Reece. Post continues after podcast.

Bo66y.

Image: Getty.

The exclusive documentary will be one all football fans will love.

Bo66y will follow the life and career of English professional footballer Bobby Moore, whose titanium career saw him win England a World Cup as captain in 1966.

His stellar career brought him unwavering success in the 60s, but what followed after, was a life filled with misfortune until his untimely death at age 51.

On Saturday, November 6, viewers can watch Bo66y to get a glimpse into the epic life that belonged to England's finest defender.

Here's a full list of everything else that is coming to Stan in November 2021.

November 1, 2021.

The Circus: Season 6, Episode 15

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 47

Angela Black: Season 1, Episode 4

Candy Cane Christmas - Premiere

A Christmas Break - Premiere

Homemade Christmas - Premiere

Elf

A Match Made at Christmas

The Gift of Christmas

The Least of These: A Christmas Story

Christmas Child

Craig Of The Creek: Season 3, Batch 1

OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes: Season 1

We Bare Bears: Seasons 1 - 2

Victor & Valentino: Season 2, Batch 1

Dear Secret Santa

The Flight Before Christmas

The Santa Claus Brothers Special

Franklin's Magic Christmas Special

Babar & Father Christmas

A Flintstones Christmas Carol

A Flintstones Family Christmas

Bah Humduck! A Looney Toons Christmas

Bugs Bunny's Looney Christmas Tales

Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas

Tom And Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers

Blackadder's Christmas Carol (Special)

November 2nd, 2021.

All American: Season 4, Episode 2

Belle

The Land of the Bears

Hunting JonBenet's Killer: The Untold Story

The Killing of JonBenet: Her Father Speaks

November 3rd, 2021.

The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 3

New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 7

The Blind Side

Ghosts: Season 2

November 4th, 2021.

Girls Can't Surf

The Vault

Walkaway Joe

Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 7

Love Life: Season 2, Episodes 4 - 6

November 5th, 2021.

Walker: Season 2, Episode 2

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 48

Bo66y - Premiere

My Week With Marilyn

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 3, Episode 7

Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 4

60 Days In: Season 5

November 6th, 2021.

Animaniacs (2020): Season 2 - Premiere

Deliverance

November 7th, 2021.

BMF: Season 1, Episode 7

Hightown: Season 2, Episode 4

Wild Wild West

November 8th, 2021.

The Circus: Season 6, Episode 16 - Final

Yellowstone: Season 4, Episodes 1 & 2 - Premiere

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 49

Angela Black: Season 1, Episode 5

Shark with Steve Backshall: Season 1 - Premiere

November 9th, 2021.

All American: Season 4, Episode 3

L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later - Premiere

The Homesman

November 10th, 2021.

The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 4

New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 8

The Shawshank Redemption

November 11th, 2021.

Le Monstre: Season 1 - Premiere

Love Life: Season 2, Episodes 7 - 10 - Final

The Company Men

November 12th, 2021.

Walker: Season 2, Episode 3

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 50

Finding Jack Charlton - Premiere

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 2, Episodes 1 - 6 - Premiere

Friday Night Dinner: Season 6

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 3, Episode 8

Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 5

Booba: Seasons 1 -3

Booba’s Adventure: Season 1

Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1

November 13th, 2021.

Kong: Skull Island

November 14th, 2021.

BMF: Season 1, Episode 8 - Final

Hightown: Season 2, Episode 5

Doctor Doctor: Season 4

November 15th, 2021.

Yellowstone: Season 4, Episode 3

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 51

Angela Black: Season 1, Episode 6 - Final

The Professor & The Madman

Stronger

Disclosure

Justice League

The Lego Batman Movie

The Lego Ninjago Movie

National Lampoon's Vacation

Seven

November 16th, 2021.

All American: Season 4, Episode 4

The Artist

Staying Alive

Grease 2

November 17th, 2021.

The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 5

New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 9

Annabelle

Annabelle: Creation

November 18th, 2021.

Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 8

Little Women LA: Seasons 5 - 8 (S8 - Premiere)

Green Lantern

November 19th, 2021.

Walker: Season 2, Episode 4

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 52

The Big Bang Theory: Seasons 1 - 12

Two and a Half Men: Seasons 1 - 12

The Mindy Project: Seasons 1 - 6

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 3, Episode 9

Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 6

November 20th, 2021.

The Great: Season 2 - Premiere

Oranges and Sunshine

November 21st, 2021.

Hightown: Season 2, Episode 6

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 1 - Premiere

Me And Orson Welles

November 22nd, 2021.

Yellowstone: Season 4, Episode 4

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 53

People Places Things

Dating App Horrors: The Untold Story

November 23rd, 2021.

All American: Season 4, Episode 5

Dunkirk

Mystery Road: Season 2

Gangland Undercover: Seasons 1 - 2

November 24th, 2021.

NITRAM - Premiere

The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 6

New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 10

Manhattan: Seasons 1 & 2

The Path: Seasons 1 - 3

November 25th, 2021.

Saved by the Bell (2020): Season 2 - Premiere

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky: Season 1 - Premiere

Casual: Seasons 1 - 4

Outsiders: Seasons 1 & 2

Amazing Grace: Season 1

Fargo: Seasons 1 - 3

Training Day

Nightcrawler

November 26th, 2021.

Walker: Season 2, Episode 5

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 3, Episode 10 - Final

Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 7

Halifax: Retribution: Season 1

Eagle Eye

The Fifth Element

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer

November 27th, 2021.

Trolls: Holiday in Harmony - Premiere

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 2, Episode 7 (Holiday Special)

The Exorcist

Exorcist II: The Heretic

Jawbone

November 28th, 2021.

Hightown: Season 2, Episode 7

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 2

Domestic Disturbance

November 29th, 2021.

Yellowstone: Season 4, Episode 5

Project Blue Book: Season 1

What We Do In The Shadows

November 30th, 2021.

All American: Season 4, Episode 6

Roots (2016): Season 1

Blood Ties

Warren Jeffs: Prophet of Evil

Feature Image: Stan/Mamamia.