RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under and The Bold Type. Every TV show and movie dropping on Stan in May.

Somehow we've almost made it to May, which means our nights are getting colder and our binge watching sessions are getting longer.

Luckily, Stan has us sorted with a bunch of new TV shows and movies set to drop in the coming weeks.

From reality TV, to juicy drama series and thought-provoking documentaries, we're already trying to decide what to watch first.

Watch the official trailer for Stan Original Series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under below. Post continues below.

So grab your fluffiest blanket and a big ol' cup of tea, because here's everything coming to Stan in May 2021 (including our top five picks).

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under.

Image: Stan.

That's right, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under officially kicks off next week. And we are beyond excited to see what the 10 Aussie and Kiwi queens have to offer.

The new season will of course feature, RuPaul, who will be back hosting the show alongside veteran judge Michelle Visage. Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson will also be joining the judging panel.

We can also expect a bunch of special celebrity guest stars like Taika Waititi, Kylie Minogue, Dannii Minogue and more.

If you haven't seen the show, contestants are given a series of different challenges to complete each week before they get judged by RuPaul and a panel of expert and celebrity judges. Eliminations then take place each week, until only one queen is left standing.

"I cannot wait for everyone to see that Down Under queens have some of the biggest charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talents in the world," RuPaul said in a statement provided by Stan.

The Stan Original Series will be dropping on May 1, with new episodes released on Saturdays.

The Bold Type, season five.

Image: Stan.

The Bold Type is back for its fifth and final season. And it's definitely bittersweet.

After four glorious seasons, Kat, Jane, and Sutton are saying goodbye to Scarlet Magazine. The new season will see the girls define "who they really are and how to best leave their mark on the world".

Nikohl Boosheri will also star as fan favourite Adena El-Amin.

The new season kicks off on May 27, with new episodes released on Thursdays, the same day as the U.S.

Girls5eva.

Image: Stan.

Brought to us by the wonderful Tina Fey (executive producer), Girls5eva follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90s who reunite to give their band another shot after they're sampled by a younger rapper. Only this time, they have spouses, kids, jobs, debt and all that other fun adult stuff.

The series also stars big names like singer Sara Bareilles, actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry, Saturday Night Live's Paula Pell and actor and author Busy Philipps.

All episodes of the brand new series drops on May 7.

I Am Greta.

Image: Stan.

Get to know more about teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg in the 2020 documentary I Am Greta.

The documentary, directed by Swedish director Nathan Grossman, follows Thunberg from a "shy schoolgirl with Asperger’s" to her rise as a global voice for climate change action. It also features her wind-powered voyage across the Atlantic Ocean to speak at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York City.

You can watch I Am Greta from May 1.

Intergalactic.

Image: Stan.

If you're a sci-fi fan, Intergalactic could be a good one for you.

Set in the 23rd Century, the brand new series follows a young cop and galactic pilot, Ash Harper, who is wrongly convicted of a crime and exiled to a distant prison colony.

The show stars Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark), Thomas Turgoose (This is England), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Natasha O’Keeffe (Peaky Blinders), Savannah Steyn (The Tunnel, Wannabe), Oliver Coopersmith (Tin Star), Imogen Daines (Black Mirror) and more.

You can watch all episodes at once when they're released on May 1.

Here's the full list of everything else coming to Stan in May 2021.

May 1, 2021

Intergalactic: Season 1 - Premiere

RuPaul's Drag Race: Down Under: Season 1, Episode 1 - Premiere

Life As We Know It

Where the Wild Things Are

Two Weeks Notice

I Am Greta

May 2, 2021

City on a Hill: Season 2, Episode 6

Confronting a Serial Killer: Season 1, Episode 3

The Girlfriend Experience: Season 3, Episodes 1 & 2 - Premiere

Going in Style (2016)

May 3, 2021

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 11

My War On Drugs - Premiere

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 24

Balloon

May 4, 2021

Godfather of Harlem: Season 2, Episode 3

Tlamess

The Science of Fictions

May 5, 2021

Basketball: A Love Story: Season 1

Golden Youth

May 6, 2021

Home Economics: Season 1, Episode 5

High Flyers: Season 1 - Premiere

Bloods: Season 1 - Premiere

Belushi

Lassie Come Home (2020)

The Flood

No Activity (U.S.): Season 4, Episode 5

Younger: Season 7, Episode 7

May 7, 2021

Everything's Gonna Be OK, Season 2, Episode 6

The Moodys (US): Season 2: Episode 7

Clarice: Season 1, Episode 8

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 25

Walker: Season 1, Episode 10

Girls5Eva: Season 1 - Premiere

Conor McGregor: Notorious

May 8, 2021

RuPaul's Drag Race: Down Under: Season 1, Episode 2

Pacific Warriors

The Galahs

May 9, 2021

City on a Hill: Season 2, Episode 7

Confronting a Serial Killer: Season 1, Episode 4

The Girlfriend Experience: Season 3, Episode 3

May 10, 2021

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 12

Midnight Runner

Rust

May 11, 2021

Godfather of Harlem: Season 2, Episode 4

Pinnochio (2019)

May 12, 2021

The Lost Kingdom of the Black Pharaohs - Premiere

Whitney

May 13, 2021

Home Economics: Season 1, Episode 6

No Activity (U.S.): Season 4, Episode 6

Younger: Season 7, Episode 8

Sofia

Those Who Work

May 14, 2021

Everything's Gonna Be OK, Season 2, Episode 7

The Moodys (US): Season 2: Episode 8 - Final

Clarice: Season 1, Episode 9

Walker: Season 1, Episode 11

Senna

May 15, 2021

RuPaul's Drag Race: Down Under: Season 1, Episode 3

Domina: Season 1 - Premiere

Liar: Season 2

May 16, 2021

City on a Hill: Season 2, Episode 8 - Final

Confronting a Serial Killer: Season 1, Episode 5 - Final

The Girlfriend Experience: Season 3, Episode 4

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

May 17, 2021

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 13 - Final

Kiss or Kill

With the Wind

May 18, 2021

Godfather of Harlem: Season 2, Episode 5

All American: Season 3, Episode 12

End of Summer

Holiday

May 19, 2021

Generation Gifted: Growing up Gifted: Season 1 - 3 - Premiere

Retablo

May 20, 2021

Home Economics: Season 1, Episode 7 - Final

No Activity (U.S.): Season 4, Episode 7

Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders: Season 2 - Premiere

Younger: Season 7, Episode 9

Aroused by Gynmopedies

May 21, 2021

Everything's Gonna Be OK: Season 2, Episode 8

Walker: Season 1, Episode 12

From The Ashes (2011)

Tapage Nocturne

May 22, 2021

RuPaul's Drag Race: Down Under: Season 1, Episode 4

The Battle of the Sexes (2017)

May 23, 2021

Fighters - Premiere

Black Monday: Season 3, Episode 1 - Premiere

The Girlfriend Experience: Season 3, Episode 5

May 24, 2021

The Rebel in the Rye

May 25, 2021

Godfather of Harlem: Season 2, Episode 6 - Midseason Finale

All American: Season 3, Episode 13

Augustine

Eastern Plays

May 26, 2021

Deep Water: Season 1

White Lily

May 27, 2021

No Activity (U.S.): Season 4, Episode 8 - Final

Endangered Wildlife Sanctuary: Season 1 - Premiere

The Bold Type: Season 5, Episode 1 - Premiere

Younger: Season 7, Episode 10

Meteors

May 28, 2021

Everything's Gonna Be OK: Season 2, Episode 9

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 1, Episodes 14 - 20

Momentum Generation

Son of Sofia

May 29, 2021

RuPaul's Drag Race: Down Under: Season 1, Episode 5

You Cannot Kill David Arquette - Premiere

Venus & Serena

May 30, 2021

Black Monday: Season 3, Episode 2

The Girlfriend Experience: Season 3, Episode 6

The Eternal Return of Antonis Paraskeva

May 31, 2021

In A Savage Land

Boy Eating the Birds Food

Still River

Feature Image: Stan/Mamamia.