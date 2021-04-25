RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under and The Bold Type. Every TV show and movie dropping on Stan in May.

Somehow we've almost made it to May, which means our nights are getting colder and our binge watching sessions are getting longer.
Luckily, Stan has us sorted with a bunch of new TV shows and movies set to drop in the coming weeks.
From reality TV, to juicy drama series and thought-provoking documentaries, we're already trying to decide what to watch first.
Watch the official trailer for Stan Original Series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under below. Post continues below.
So grab your fluffiest blanket and a big ol' cup of tea, because here's everything coming to Stan in May 2021 (including our top five picks).
RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under.
That's right, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under officially kicks off next week. And we are beyond excited to see what the 10 Aussie and Kiwi queens have to offer.
The new season will of course feature, RuPaul, who will be back hosting the show alongside veteran judge Michelle Visage. Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson will also be joining the judging panel.
We can also expect a bunch of special celebrity guest stars like Taika Waititi, Kylie Minogue, Dannii Minogue and more.
If you haven't seen the show, contestants are given a series of different challenges to complete each week before they get judged by RuPaul and a panel of expert and celebrity judges. Eliminations then take place each week, until only one queen is left standing.
"I cannot wait for everyone to see that Down Under queens have some of the biggest charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talents in the world," RuPaul said in a statement provided by Stan.
The Stan Original Series will be dropping on May 1, with new episodes released on Saturdays.
The Bold Type, season five.
The Bold Type is back for its fifth and final season. And it's definitely bittersweet.
After four glorious seasons, Kat, Jane, and Sutton are saying goodbye to Scarlet Magazine. The new season will see the girls define "who they really are and how to best leave their mark on the world".
Nikohl Boosheri will also star as fan favourite Adena El-Amin.
The new season kicks off on May 27, with new episodes released on Thursdays, the same day as the U.S.
Girls5eva.
Brought to us by the wonderful Tina Fey (executive producer), Girls5eva follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90s who reunite to give their band another shot after they're sampled by a younger rapper. Only this time, they have spouses, kids, jobs, debt and all that other fun adult stuff.
The series also stars big names like singer Sara Bareilles, actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry, Saturday Night Live's Paula Pell and actor and author Busy Philipps.
All episodes of the brand new series drops on May 7.
I Am Greta.
Get to know more about teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg in the 2020 documentary I Am Greta.
The documentary, directed by Swedish director Nathan Grossman, follows Thunberg from a "shy schoolgirl with Asperger’s" to her rise as a global voice for climate change action. It also features her wind-powered voyage across the Atlantic Ocean to speak at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York City.
You can watch I Am Greta from May 1.
Intergalactic.
If you're a sci-fi fan, Intergalactic could be a good one for you.
Set in the 23rd Century, the brand new series follows a young cop and galactic pilot, Ash Harper, who is wrongly convicted of a crime and exiled to a distant prison colony.
The show stars Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark), Thomas Turgoose (This is England), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Natasha O’Keeffe (Peaky Blinders), Savannah Steyn (The Tunnel, Wannabe), Oliver Coopersmith (Tin Star), Imogen Daines (Black Mirror) and more.
You can watch all episodes at once when they're released on May 1.
Here's the full list of everything else coming to Stan in May 2021.
May 1, 2021
Intergalactic: Season 1 - Premiere
RuPaul's Drag Race: Down Under: Season 1, Episode 1 - Premiere
Life As We Know It
Where the Wild Things Are
Two Weeks Notice
I Am Greta
May 2, 2021
City on a Hill: Season 2, Episode 6
Confronting a Serial Killer: Season 1, Episode 3
The Girlfriend Experience: Season 3, Episodes 1 & 2 - Premiere
Going in Style (2016)
May 3, 2021
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 11
My War On Drugs - Premiere
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 24
Balloon
May 4, 2021
Godfather of Harlem: Season 2, Episode 3
Tlamess
The Science of Fictions
May 5, 2021
Basketball: A Love Story: Season 1
Golden Youth
May 6, 2021
Home Economics: Season 1, Episode 5
High Flyers: Season 1 - Premiere
Bloods: Season 1 - Premiere
Belushi
Lassie Come Home (2020)
The Flood
No Activity (U.S.): Season 4, Episode 5
Younger: Season 7, Episode 7
May 7, 2021
Everything's Gonna Be OK, Season 2, Episode 6
The Moodys (US): Season 2: Episode 7
Clarice: Season 1, Episode 8
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 25
Walker: Season 1, Episode 10
Girls5Eva: Season 1 - Premiere
Conor McGregor: Notorious
May 8, 2021
RuPaul's Drag Race: Down Under: Season 1, Episode 2
Pacific Warriors
The Galahs
May 9, 2021
City on a Hill: Season 2, Episode 7
Confronting a Serial Killer: Season 1, Episode 4
The Girlfriend Experience: Season 3, Episode 3
May 10, 2021
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 12
Midnight Runner
Rust
May 11, 2021
Godfather of Harlem: Season 2, Episode 4
Pinnochio (2019)
May 12, 2021
The Lost Kingdom of the Black Pharaohs - Premiere
Whitney
May 13, 2021
Home Economics: Season 1, Episode 6
No Activity (U.S.): Season 4, Episode 6
Younger: Season 7, Episode 8
Sofia
Those Who Work
May 14, 2021
Everything's Gonna Be OK, Season 2, Episode 7
The Moodys (US): Season 2: Episode 8 - Final
Clarice: Season 1, Episode 9
Walker: Season 1, Episode 11
Senna
May 15, 2021
RuPaul's Drag Race: Down Under: Season 1, Episode 3
Domina: Season 1 - Premiere
Liar: Season 2
May 16, 2021
City on a Hill: Season 2, Episode 8 - Final
Confronting a Serial Killer: Season 1, Episode 5 - Final
The Girlfriend Experience: Season 3, Episode 4
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
May 17, 2021
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 13 - Final
Kiss or Kill
With the Wind
May 18, 2021
Godfather of Harlem: Season 2, Episode 5
All American: Season 3, Episode 12
End of Summer
Holiday
May 19, 2021
Generation Gifted: Growing up Gifted: Season 1 - 3 - Premiere
Retablo
May 20, 2021
Home Economics: Season 1, Episode 7 - Final
No Activity (U.S.): Season 4, Episode 7
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders: Season 2 - Premiere
Younger: Season 7, Episode 9
Aroused by Gynmopedies
May 21, 2021
Everything's Gonna Be OK: Season 2, Episode 8
Walker: Season 1, Episode 12
From The Ashes (2011)
Tapage Nocturne
May 22, 2021
RuPaul's Drag Race: Down Under: Season 1, Episode 4
The Battle of the Sexes (2017)
May 23, 2021
Fighters - Premiere
Black Monday: Season 3, Episode 1 - Premiere
The Girlfriend Experience: Season 3, Episode 5
May 24, 2021
The Rebel in the Rye
May 25, 2021
Godfather of Harlem: Season 2, Episode 6 - Midseason Finale
All American: Season 3, Episode 13
Augustine
Eastern Plays
May 26, 2021
Deep Water: Season 1
White Lily
May 27, 2021
No Activity (U.S.): Season 4, Episode 8 - Final
Endangered Wildlife Sanctuary: Season 1 - Premiere
The Bold Type: Season 5, Episode 1 - Premiere
Younger: Season 7, Episode 10
Meteors
May 28, 2021
Everything's Gonna Be OK: Season 2, Episode 9
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 1, Episodes 14 - 20
Momentum Generation
Son of Sofia
May 29, 2021
RuPaul's Drag Race: Down Under: Season 1, Episode 5
You Cannot Kill David Arquette - Premiere
Venus & Serena
May 30, 2021
Black Monday: Season 3, Episode 2
The Girlfriend Experience: Season 3, Episode 6
The Eternal Return of Antonis Paraskeva
May 31, 2021
In A Savage Land
Boy Eating the Birds Food
Still River
Feature Image: Stan/Mamamia.