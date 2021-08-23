Stan have announced a whole new slate of original films and series so prepare to be entertained.

It's time to make a few additions to your upcoming must-watch list after Stan today announced a whole new slate of Stan Originals are in the works.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Stan’s confirmation that they have expanded their partnership with Roadshow Rough Diamond, in addition to partnering with the Australian Children’s Television Foundation, to create a new feature film production fund.

The newly announced lineup of Stan Originals includes the very festive sounding Christmas on the Farm, which is an upcoming holiday film starring Poppy Montgomery, Hugh Sheridan, Darren McMullen, and Nicholas Brown.

The movie follows Clementine Jones (Montgomery), an Australian author whose autobiographical book about life on a Queensland farm is snapped up by powerful publishers.

But what's really happening behind the scenes is that “Clementine” is actually Emmy Jones – a New York socialite who has been passing her late mother’s journals off as her own.

Christmas on the Farm follows Clementine Jones (Poppy Montgomery), an Australian author whose autobiographical book about life on a Queensland farm is snapped up by powerful publishers. Image: Stan

Also in the works is a project called Bad Behaviour, which is a four-part series based on the acclaimed book of the same name by Australian writer Rebecca Starford.

The series is set to offer a visceral and poignant look into the epicentre of the teenage years – where the most crucial decision of the day is to bully or be bullied.

The Stan Original will offer up a glimpse into the lives of teenage girls at the wilderness campus of an exclusive girls boarding school. It's a world of intense friendships, gruelling physical punishments, shifting loyalties and a ruthless struggle for power.

The Stan Original series is led by an all-female creative team, written by Pip Karmel (Total Control) and Magda Wozniak (The Heights), produced by Amanda Higgs (The Secret Life of Us) and directed by Corrie Chen (Homecoming Queens).

Also included in the announcement is the upcoming Stan Original series Ironside, which is a criminal drama telling the extraordinary true story of the Australian Federal Police and FBI's development and use of the encrypted ANOM app to track and trap international criminals.

These newly announced projects are joined by the highly anticipated second season of Bump, the critically acclaimed dramedy about a teenage girl who didn't realise she was pregnant until she gave birth and starred Claudia Karvan, Nathalie Morris, Carlos Sanson Jnr and Angus Sampson.

The second season of the record-breaking Stan Original series is currently in production in Sydney, while Bump season three will begin production in 2022.

Also in the mix is Year Of, a story of love, angst, humour and tragedy set within the world of Bump, with the same school and teachers.

These films and series are in addition to the previously announced lineup of Stan Originals coming soon, including: Wolf Like Me starring Josh Gad and Isla Fisher, The Tourist starring Jamie Dornan, Gold starring Zac Efron in his first major Australian film, The Portable Door starring two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz and Sam Neill, Transfusion starring Sam Worthington; and Nitram, directed by Justin Kurzel and starring Caleb Landry Jones, who won best actor honours at this year’s Cannes Film Festival for his performance.

Feature image: Stan.