"It's a game-changer for dry isolation skin": 19 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

If March went for an eternity, April and May flew by in a second because suddenly, it’s June.

From high-end goodies to brilliant budget buys, we need to talk about so many new (and new to us) skincare, makeup, haircare, body care and fragrance products we are loving sick.

Here you’ll find reviews of the most exciting new May beauty launches from our lifestyle writers and in-house beauty junkies, as well as the cult products we’ve fallen back in love with.

So sit back, get your debit card ready and enjoy.

"A friend of mine was wearing this a while back and I thought it was the most flattering deep nude colour. I bought it and haven’t looked back. On my fairly pale skin, it looks a little like a red wine colour at first, but once you add lip gloss and give it a few hours, the colour lightens really beautifully.” - Charlie Begg, Editorial Assistant.

"This face oil/serum is brand new. Yes, it's bloody expensive, but you're really paying for two products in one: an acne-fighting face oil and your anti-ageing retinol treatment. The oil/serum texture is super light, glides onto the skin and sinks in beautifully. I applied some to an isolation skin breakout on my jawline and it was noticeably better the morning after." - Amy Clark, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

"Glittery, gold highlighters are kind of done. Now, it's all about clear highlighter creams that give your face the most natural-looking sheen. This stick has an almost water gel-like texture and is so bendable. You can't stuff it up and the result is a healthy glow as if you'd just gone for a short run. Or partaken in... activities." - Amy Clark, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

"This is my new second-favourite micellar water. The rose formula has a light scent and is somehow softer on your skin than the original Garnier micellar water, making it excellent for sensitive skin types." - Leigh Campbell, Executive Editor.

"I find eye creams leave my skin quite oily but this one I was recently gifted soaks in like a dream and leaves my skin super smooth and plump. I love it!" - Claire Murphy, Host of The Quicky podcast.

"Cream eye shadows are the absolute bomb and this new stick from Revlon couldn't be easier to use if it tried. The shade Luster is a gorgeous, slightly pinky, shimmery shade that makes you look like you put effort into your eye makeup." - Amy Clark, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

"This lip balm is everything. I love it so much, I’m willing to overlook the fact I have to use my finger to apply it from the pot - this is my lip balm pet peeve. It’s thick, but not sticky. Pepperminty, but not overpoweringly so. There’s no annoying taste or sticky residue, and my lips are hydrated for hours from just one coat." - Amy Clark, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

“This no-fuss clear brow gel is great. It has a small applicator which I love and it sets my brows in place all day.” - Charlie Begg, Editorial Assistant.

“I’ve heard other beauty editors talking about how much they’re loving this eye cream sick. I can confirm it is, indeed, sick. The packaging promises reduced under-eye darkness in four weeks, I have seen great results in three weeks of everyday use.” - Amy Clark, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

"This is a hair oil for those of us with normal to dry hair types (damaged hair types, you’ll need something stronger). The consistency is super thin (quite similar to the OUAI hair oil consistency) and you can pop three to four pumps through your mid-lengths and ends without having to worry about your hair looking greasy. And the subtle rose scent sticks around long after you’ve dried your hair." - Amy Clark, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

"I just got this a couple of weeks ago during the Sephora sale. It's an amazing facial oil, perfect for winter. Plus, it's plant-based too, winning!" - Elecia Lay, Sales Manager.

"I like to think of this golden beauty as a half-highlighter, half-blush. It's really not as bright and scary as it looks - the end shade is a gorgeous pink flush." - Amy Clark, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

"This product had me at ‘blood orange’. I’ve said it many times, but I like my shower experience to feel like a spa. Any body wash with a citrus scent does it for me, but this one smells even better than advertised. If I close my eyes, I might as well be biting into a scoop of blood orange gelato (or sipping a zesty blood orange G&T)." - Amy Clark, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

"I've started using Skin Food on my face at nights and it's a game-changer for dry winter skin." - Lily Allsep, Audience Development.

"Offt, this is a very lovely lip product. Stunning packaging, creamy balm-like consistency with the colour pay-off of a hydrating lipstick." - Amy Clark, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

"I'm a huge fan of the original Morphe setting spray but now there's a matte version for those of us whose faces look like Slip 'n Slides after lunchtime." - Amy Clark, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

"Neostrata is a cult US brand that's just re-launched in Australia. This moisturiser uses Polyhydroxy Acids (PHAs) to replenish your skin’s moisture barrier, protect against environmental factors and gently exfoliate your face. This acid is a lot milder than the AHAs you may be familiar with, so it's brilliant for sensitive skin." - Amy Clark, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

"This recommendation comes from my partner. He enjoys how 'earthy' this face oil smells and loves slathering it over his face at night time for softer skin that looks 'better' in the mornings." - Amy Clark, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

"Hand sanitiser has made my hands super dry, and my dermatitis has flared up on both my hands and ankles. This stuff is a DREAM." - Elise Cooper, Podcast Producer.

