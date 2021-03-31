"Obsessed is an understatement." 20 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

Friends, we're back with our monthly beauty roundup.

Because during the month of March, we've tried plenty of new (and new to us) skincare, makeup, haircare, body care and fragrance products.

Watch: Three steps to glowing skin with Leigh Campbell. Post continues below.

Here you’ll find reviews of the best beauty products that launched in March, as well as the products we’ve rediscovered and fallen back in love with.

So, sit back, get your debit card ready, and enjoy.

"A chemical exfoliant is quite possibly my favourite skincare product. You can visibly see how it removes dead skin cells and leaves the skin clean and clear. It's seriously satisfying. I started using this one a few weeks ago because I loved the price ($30) and after one use, I fell in love. The product got rid of EVERY BIT of dead skin on my face (sorry if that's too much information) and left it even and glowy. Obsessed is an understatement." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"I’ve been using this recently, and it feels so lovely. It’s got a cooling effect and it’s really light, so it doesn’t feel like you have a mask on. Definitely recommend." - Samantha McDonald, Senior Online Course Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"After sticking to a super simple skincare routine for months due to a dermatitis flare-up, I’ve finally added some new products to my routine. My (very sensitive) skin is responding super well to this cream. It’s super hydrating and my skin texture has improved so much from using it. Plus, it feels lightweight so I’m comfortable wearing it under makeup during the day." - Jessica Staveley, Weekend Editor.

Image: Supplied.

"I bought this fragrance for my partner and it smells so delicious I've been borrowing it for myself. I've never hugged him without commenting on how good it smells and it lasts all day." - Emmeline Peterson, Podcast Producer.

Image: Mecca.

"Big claim: this moisturiser is the best body cream I’ve ever used. It's thick and nourishing – but absorbs so quickly into the skin. I’m already on my second tube and never want to be without it. Bonus: it's unscented and includes simple ingredients." - Lucy Neville, Podcast Host of The Undone and Production Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"I usually steer clear of glycolic acid because it tends to irritate my sensitive skin (lactic acid is usually a better friend). But! I tried the new Medik8 Sleep Glycolic Overnight At-Home Peel and I'm swooning over it. No irritation! Smooth! Bright! I've started using it once a week and here, for, it." - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"I've been loving this eyebrow kit. It's only $27 and you get brow cream, pencil, gel, highlight stick and a brush. It's great for a beginner's guide to new eyebrows." - Alyssa-Jane Ivery, Digital Projects & Community Manager.

Image: Mecca.

"I mix three to five drops of this into my moisturiser and pretty much as soon as I started doing so, I started getting comments about my skin being glowy. It’s helping with angry acne scarring too!" - Lucy Neville, Podcast Host of The Undone and Production Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"During March, I've noticed my hair is dryer than usual so I've been trying to use hair treatments as much as possible (well, whenever I remember to). I started popping this one in during my nighttime shower and sleeping in it, and honestly, by the morning, my hair feels silky, smooth and hydrated. Plus, I love the fact it's organic, sulphate free and cruelty-free." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"I love this serum. I started using Emma Lewisham's night cream late last year and felt convinced to go for this serum as well. It's done wonders for my complexion and I'm obsessed with the texture of the product. I love the sustainable refills you can buy as well!" - Isobel Paine, Strategy Manager.

Image: Emma Lewisham.

"I LOVE a good brow gel. Especially one with the word 'hero' in it. This is an all-in-one textured gel that does it all – it tints, thickens and keeps your brows in place. I usually fart around for ages with my brows, but find this really quick and easy to swipe on in the morning. I've ended up ditching my pencil and the rest of the gang, cause it gives them enough oomph all by its cute little self." - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"This is my fave at the moment. I use it instead of moisturiser in the morning and it's been beautiful." - Rikki Waller, Strategic Partnerships Manager.

Image: Sephora.

"I've always been a mani-pedi gal, but since I'm trying to save money, I've given up that habit. So I'm learning to paint my own nails! I've been trying to find the perfect nude for months now and I think I've stumbled across my favourite here. Not too pink, not too white, it's just right." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"This new range of Australian perfumed hand sanitisers is THE COOLEST. I'm so sick of my hands smelling like tequila. These cute little capsules come in six different scents ranging from sweet and musky to fresh and zingy. This one smells like fresh out of the shower skin. Carrying with me everywhere!" - Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle.

Image: Supplied.

"This saved my dry lips and has such a nice subtle sheen with an amazing buttery feel." - Michaela Godinez, Partner Integration Executive.

Image: Supplied.

"I love this nail polish set. The colours are so chic and rustic and makes me feel way more farshun than I am. It's also vegan and cruelty-free. They also managed to make my fingers – which my boyfriend call 'little chipolatas' – actually look kind of nice for once." - Eleanor Katelaris, Audience Development Executive.

Image: Supplied.

"This month I've been loving this hydrating face oil. It's great for dry skin, especially coming into the cooler months. I get really dry skin, especially after a bit of sun or in winter, so using this in the evening just before I go to bed really plumps it up. It's very lush." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Esmi Skin Minerals.

"I don't colour my hair, but this came across my desk and I just tried it for the hell of it and... I rate it. It gives my hair the most incredible shine and really refreshes the colour. It's messy (shower looks like it's covered in poo), but worth it." - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"It’s been a tough 12 months for my skin. Big cystic acne lasting for months leaving scars and the products I was using to clear those spots was leaving my skin a little dry and flaky. The first night I put this on it was heaven. It felt so nice on the skin and became my favourite part of my evening routine. I wake up every morning with seriously hydrated skin which is a dream." - Lucy Neville, Podcast Host of The Undone and Production Manager.

Image: Supplied.

What beauty product are you loving sick this month? Let us know in the comments.

Feature Image: Supplied.