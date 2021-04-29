"This stuff is my winter lifesaver." 21 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

Friends, it's that time again: our monthly beauty roundup.

During the month of April, we've tried plenty of new (and new to us) skincare, makeup, haircare, body care and fragrance products that we need to tell you about.

Watch: Meet MPlus. Post continues below.

Here you’ll find reviews of the best beauty products that launched in April, as well as the products we’ve rediscovered and fallen back in love with.

So, sit back, get your debit card ready, and enjoy.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed this Clinique moisturiser. It's a good price point, amazing texture and I love the hydration it offers, but it kind of still feels super light and fluffy. It's great." - Isobel Paine, Strategy Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"I've been slathering this all over my body when I hop in the shower, and it makes my scaly winter skin feel smooth, soft and happy (it has ingredients like jojoba, hyaluronic acid and sweet almond oil in it). It also smells bloody delightful. I'm here for it." - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"My winter knight in shining armour." - Renny Beazley, Video Producer.

Image: Supplied.

"This body wash has been around forever, but I only recently gave it a go. And MY GOD, it is incredible. It includes lavender to calm your mind and prepare you for sleep and oat milk to hydrate your skin. Just trust me, at the end of a long day, it's unreal." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"This mask was recommended to me by my hairdresser at my last appointment because I live in an old building and the minerals in the pipes can cause my colour to go a little dark... sometimes even green. This product works in five minutes, so I just pop it in while I shave my legs or wash my face and when my hair dries it is back to bright baby blonde." - Lucy Neville, Podcast Host of The Undone and Production Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"This liquid blush is a game changer. It looks like a natural blush of the cheeks rather than powdery/too pigmented. You only need the tiniest little drop and it brightens your whole face up. It lasts all day too which doesn't often happen with liquid blush!" - Jessie Stephens, Assistant Head of Content.

Image: Mecca.

"Firstly, look at that bottle. It is so damn beautiful. Secondly, I love using rosehip oil on my hair and am obsessed with that, so I was keen to see how it would go on my body. My verdict: IT WENT WELL. VERY WELL. Feels so luxurious on your skin and like a proper treat in my post-shower routine." - Katie Stow, Evening Editor.

Image: Supplied.





"I’ve been after a new mask for a while and this one is so good! It’s a jelly-like consistency which feels cooling on the face - and gives a nice little tingle which I like because you know it’s doing something. The next day my skin is plump, glowy and so soft!" - Lily Allsep, Audience Development Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"I never knew I needed a shower foam that comes out like whipped cream - but I do. I really do. I'm a sucker for gimmicky things, but this stuff is actually good. It feels like velvet on my skin and smells delicious (psst: there's four different flavours... uh, fragrances). And it's fun! Goodness, it's fun." - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"I've spoken many times about how much I love Jojoba oil to hydrate and balance my combination skin. And now, they've come out with a cleansing oil. It's much more hydrating than my typical micellar water, removes all of my makeup (including eye makeup) and leaves my skin feeling soft and silky pre-cleanse. And as you can see, I'm mowing through it (despite only having it for a few weeks). - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"I bought myself the Mermade Hair Waver and I'm obsessed. It makes creating beachy waves so quickly and stays all day long!" - Emma Cassidy, Client Services Manager.

Image: Adore Beauty.

"She's GOOD. Lightweight, non-greasy, buildable and super creamy. Covers dark circles and discolouration like a boss. Won't go dry and flaky. Never snitches." - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"My skin is temperamental and I purchased this when I was having a cystic acne flare-up on my chin. It's the only cleanser I've used in the past six months and I will continue to repurchase. It's so gentle on my skin, makes my face feel clean... but not stripped, and there was a noticeable clearing of my chin acne!" - Lucy Neville, Podcast Host of The Undone and Production Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"I recently made the switch to natural deodorants and after using this for the past month, I can safely say that this one actually works. As a sweaty gal even in winter (sorry, is that too much information?), I've found that this deodorant lasts my entire workday. Plus, it's a solid balm with no plastic packaging. Winning." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"My lovely colleague, Brielle, bought me this for Christmas and I have ploughed through it. And with good reason: it is the perfect mix of creamy and nourishing with zero stickiness or residual oil. And it smells like CHOCOLATE." - Katie Stow, Evening Editor.

Image: The Body Shop.

"This moisturiser is a new addition for me and it is amazing! I love the texture. It's super light and blends out to a thin consistency when I rub it in. I am noticeably more glowy after I use it and I also feel like the Vitamin C is really effective." - Lucy Neville, Podcast Host of The Undone and Production Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"CBD infused skincare. I love the moisturiser too but the beauty balm I use religiously. Often in the mornings early before I exercise because the cold mornings dry my skin out like a paper bag." - Genevieve Maslin, Social Media Account Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"This stuff is my winter lifesaver. The best for dry hands or skin AND it smells delightful so doubles as a perfume." - Lily Allsep, Audience Development Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"I've been adding this to my moisturiser for the last few weeks and have noticed a slow improvement with my scarring! I also really enjoy the DIY element as it lets you control how much you use each night!" - Mikayla Floriano, Podcast Producer.

Image: Adore Beauty.

"I'm not much of a makeup gal but I've been trialling this new Ilia Multistick to put a bit of colour in my face. It's very light and dewy and I love that you can put it on cheeks, eyes or anywhere. It's also pretty buildable so you're not instantly pink." - Isobel Paine, Strategy Manager.

Image: Supplied.

EyEnvy, sold exclusively in salons and spas.

"I'm literally addicted and can't believe this actually works." - Emma Davis, Video Producer.

Image: EyEnvy.

At Mamamia, we independently choose and write about products our writers genuinely recommend. We have affiliate partnerships so if you use these links to buy something, Mamamia may earn a small commission.

What beauty product are you loving sick this month? Let us know in the comments.

Feature Image: Supplied.