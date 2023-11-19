'I'm in a beautiful relationship with a woman.' Natalie Bassingthwaighte has found love again.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte has been a staple of the Australian entertainment scene since 2003 when she appeared on the Aussie soap opera Neighbours.

Meaning not only has her career been a point of fascination for fans around the country, but her love life as well.

The actor and singer, who is affectionately known as Nat Bass, has not always been vocal about her family and private relationships, but following the recent news of her split from her husband of 12 years, Bassingthwaighte has opened the door on her new relationship with a woman.

Watch: Natalie Bassingthwaighte talks to Holly Wainwright. Post continues after video.

"I'm in a beautiful relationship with a woman who makes my heart smile and makes me really happy," she told Stellar podcast, Something To Talk About.

Bass has gone through plenty of changes since 2020, when she and husband Cameron McGlinchey packed up their lives in Melbourne and traded in the city for the coastal life in Byron Bay.

And in August, it was quietly announced that the pair had "ended their marriage" after splitting late last year, and were continuing to "co-parent their kids", reported The Herald Sun.

The pair first met while working in Aussie rock band Rogue Traders, which formed in Melbourne in 2002 (Bassingthwaighte entered in 2004). With Bassingthwaighte as lead singer and McGlinchey on the drums, they created hit singles including 'Voodoo Child' and 'One of My Kind'.

However, the couple left Rogue Traders, each within one month of each other, in 2008.

The pair then married in 2011 and welcomed two children, daughter Harper, 13, and son Hendrix, 10.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Cameron McGlinchey with their two children, 2016. Image: Instagram @Nataliebassingthwaighte.

After news of their split went public, Bassingthwaighte shared that it had been "challenging" and "overwhelming".

"[I got a] phone call; I’d been waiting for it to happen, but [was] trying to protect our inner sanctum for so long, trying to navigate grief and really sit in it and feel it all," the performer shared on the podcast.

"It hurts, trying to navigate what the next bits look like, especially as a couple who have two children, who work together. So having public interest, I won’t lie, was terrifying from the get-go. Since it first happened, I was waiting for someone to say something. And it just felt like I wasn’t ready."

Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Cameron McGlinchey, 2018. Image: Getty.

While Bassingthwaighte has found love again, she's choosing to keep the identity of her new love private at this stage – an understandable move from someone who's lived in the spotlight for so long.

After realising her true feelings for her new partner, Bassingthwaighte says she was "terrified" to share news of her new relationship with the world – and turned to her ex-husband for guidance.

He was nothing but supportive.

"I rang Cam and I was hysterical. And he said, 'It’s okay. This is your truth and you now have to sit in it and stand in it and own it.' So to have that support from him has been nothing short of beautiful, and I’m very grateful for it," she said.

"Now I can speak from my own mouth, on my own truth, and that feels rewarding. I’m okay. Everything is okay, and everyone is okay. We’re in a good space. It feels liberating."

Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Cameron McGlinchey with their two children, 2019. Image: Instagram @Nataliebassingthwaighte.

Bassingthwaighte added that the pair are co-parenting, and honoured his "strength, courage and resilience" in a heartfelt Instagram post.

The former couple remain incredibly close — so close, in fact, that they still live together.

"We’ve been on family holidays together; at this point, we’re still living in the same house together. It’s a little bit crazy considering everything, but we’re doing it," she said.

"If I can continue to show our kids that life isn’t perfect, it will throw some things at you but, ultimately, if you stand in integrity and with love, respect and kindness for everyone around you – including yourself – then it will radiate."

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.