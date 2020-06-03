News
news

"What would you do?" Nakkiah Lui has one question for all non-Indigenous Australians.

Warning: This article contains the names of Indigenous people who have died.

Actor, writer and Gamillaroi and Torres Strait Islander woman Nakkiah Lui has urged non-Indigenous Australians to feel outrage about the police brutality in this country towards Indigenous people.

Lui was a panellist on Tuesday night’s episode of The Project, dedicated mainly to the Black Lives Matter protests in the United States and Australia’s own historical, systematic abuse of First Nation people.

Nakkiah Lui’s impassioned plea on The Project is a must-watch. Post continues below video.

Thousands of protesters marched in Sydney’s CBD on Tuesday evening, demanding an end to mistreatment of Indigenous Australians. As reported by The Guardian, at least 432 Indigenous people have died in police custody since Australia’s Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody in 1991.

Joining panellists Carrie Bickmore, Waleed Aly, and Peter Helliar, Lui expanded on a tweet she made earlier in the day bringing attention to these deaths.

“These people aren’t just numbers,” Lui said later in the segment. “They have names. David Dungay, Tanya Day. And they are loved – they are still loved.

“So what I want to say is just, the people who are watching, think about your loved ones. What would you do if they died begging for help? What would you do if they died with a knee on their neck?” she said, referencing the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minneapolis, who died after a white police officer held his knee to his neck for more than eight minutes, while Floyd begged for help.

“How angry would you be? What I’m saying is be angry for us. Stand with us. Protest with us, because we need you.

“There was never no wonderful Australia, but what we can do is create hope by creating a better world for each other… I don’t want to live in a country where names become numbers. I just don’t.”

Listen: In the wake of George Floyd’s death, The Quicky looks at Australia’s own shameful record of deaths in custody.

On Tuesday, NSW Police confirmed they were investigating one of their officers who was filmed kicking the legs out from under an Indigenous teenager, and pinning him to the ground, during an arrest in inner-Sydney on Monday.

Aly asked Lui if she had hope, to which she replied “You create hope”.

“It’s important to remember that these conversations aren’t hopeless,” she explained. “They’re hard conversations. They’re uncomfortable.

“But they’re important and they’re not hopeless. Because the only way that we can listen, learn and act to create a better future is by talking about the tough things.”

We can all help by advocating for people of colour and ensuring we are actively taking part in the conversation to dismantle systemic racism.

Earlier in the show, Cheryl Axelby, National Co-Chair – Change The Record, told The Project “we need the rest of Australia to stand with us to start stamping out the systemic racism that’s happening in this country”.

If you have the means, please also donate to Indigenous-led organisations and campaigns.

Feature image: Network 10.

james b 2 months ago
It's worth pointing out that this isn't specific to the indigenous community. 

Many more white Australians die in custody than black Australians.

That said, even one death in custody is too many, however a lot of these would be self inflicted, and/or due to existing medical conditions.

There is also an element of personal responsibility in how people deal with police. If you are respectful and humble, usually you'll be ok. Fight them and disrespect them, then you certainly risk some kind of retaliation.  And not without cause I'd suggest. Police are just people doing a job, they're not punching bags.
anonymous 2 months ago 3 upvotes
@james b Per capita, more blacks are actually arrested and incarcerated than whites. Do some reading about how systemic racism works, please.

And police don't get to drop someone face first onto the concrete, chipping their teeth, just because the person said something offensive. Otherwise, what do we need police for? I can be a small-minded, vengeful person myself. Cops are trained NOT to act this way and should be professional at all times. We have a long history in Australia of bad cops. We need to flush them out so that we're left with the good ones who entered the profession to help, not the small-dicked ones who joined to overpower.
snorks 2 months ago
@james b My comment from a previous article on the same subject:

It sounds like your saying that all 400 deaths were because of officers (police or prison) not doing their jobs properly, when that simply is not the case.

Natural causes is the biggest killer (48%), with hanging coming in second (34%) (long term averages, there are occasional years where another cause jumps up for a short period).
This is true of indigenous and non-indigenous, though the percentages change a little when you drill down to specific groups.
The age with the highest death rate is 55+, to be expected when natural causes is the biggest killer.
Indigenous deaths account for 18% of all deaths, and as you pointed out they account for 28% of the population in custody, therefore they are slightly under represented in the statistics.
As for overall death rate - indigenous are at 0.14, non-indigenous are at 0.19 (per 100 prisoners).
Statistics from Crime Statistics Australia - Deaths In Custody.
The people dying in custody is terrible and those who allowed / caused it to happen need to be held accountable.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anonymous correctly points out that blacks are arrested and incarcerated more, however there is no explanation as to why. Some of it is certainly attributed to racism, others might point out that the people who commit crimes are the ones who end up in prison. 
anonymous 2 months ago 2 upvotes
@snorks Yes and racism can be the reason why crimes are committed. When you understand how racism infests every facet of the black Australian experience, you understand why crime happens. What does appear to be inconsistent is how whites compared to blacks are treated by Police and when incarcerated.
snorks 2 months ago
@anonymous Yes, of course. 
I understand it, but I do not accept that is why crime happens. 

Well, whites die at higher rates if that's what you are suggesting. 
+ more replies
