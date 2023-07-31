Every delicious detail you need to know about the new season of My Kitchen Rules.

There's nothing quite like a home-cooked meal, which is exactly why we can't wait for the new season of My Kitchen Rules to hit our screens.

Yep, Channel 7 has confirmed there will be another season of the hugely popular cooking show, featuring world-renowned culinary geniuses as judges, along with aspiring chefs serving up deliciously heartfelt dishes, right from their very own backyards (presumably more like their kitchens).

From where to watch, to who you can expect to see, here's absolutely everything you need to know about My Kitchen Rules.

What is the prize for My Kitchen Rules 2023?

As with previous years, contestants have taken home $100,000 for winning the competition, so we can expect the prize pool to be around the same this year.

Who are the Judges on My Kitchen Rules 2023?

This year we will welcome leading culinary professionals Colin Fassnidge, Nigella Lawson and Manu Feildel, all of whom are set to co-host and judge our aspiring chefs in the new season of My Kitchen Rules.

A sneak peek of one of our prospective couples. Details surrounding the cast are still under wraps, however, we can expect to see some of the very best home cooks from all around Australia welcoming the judges into their homes.

Where is My Kitchen Rules 2023 being filmed?

Although things have been kept tight-lipped in this department, it's safe to assume our judges will be visiting every corner of Australia in order to find the very best aspiring chefs. When does My Kitchen Rules 2023 start? Filming began in April earlier this year and has since wrapped up, which is why we can expect the season to air in August. You can catch all the latest episodes on Channel 7 or catch up on 7Plus, so sit tight as we wait for a premiere date to be announced. Check back in for all the coming updates surrounding the cast and start date of My Kitchen Rules on Channel 7 soon.

