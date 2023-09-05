My Kitchen Rules promised wholesome TV. In their first episode back, they failed.

If you had hoped for this new season of My Kitchen Rules to revert back to its old, wholesome ways — you're in for some disappointment.

The cooking competition, where celebrity chefs Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge travel across the country to meet Australia’s most passionate home cooks, is supposed to be a chance for real people to cook real food in their real homes for a chance at a $100,000 cash prize.

But for the last few seasons, we've had to endure a whole lot more drama, gossip and bullying than actual wholesome cooking.

We, like the rest of the viewers at home, noticed the shift as the show became all about on-screen feuds between contestants, tense group dinner parties and a lot of unnecessary drama.

It was an attempt to maintain viewership but the show's original fans didn't buy into it.

And neither did Feildel who has been a judge on the show since it began in 2010.

The cast of My Kitchen Rules season 13. Image: Network 7.

Ahead of the latest season, the French chef made a promise to keep a focus on what MKR is all about: the delicious homemade meals and the real people behind them.

"For over 10 years it was Australia’s favourite show. Now, I’m back, and I’m bringing MKR back to basics. Back to event family viewing," Feildel told TV Tonight in 2022.

"It will be the original MKR we all loved. No drama amongst teams. No mean characters. Just real food, real people and real homes."

He even said that viewers would be watching "likeable characters" and further claimed there would be "no trickery or set design" as we look into the "real home kitchens" of everyday Australians.

Of course, no matter how good Feildel's intentions were, it seems nothing can beat chasing a good rating.

Because last night, we witnessed our first look at the feuds already unfolding on My Kitchen Rules.

One contestant, Queensland "married battler" Claudean made it clear she wasn't much of a fan of the NSW "fiesta friends" Coco and Pearls, who openly flirted with Claudean's husband Anthony.

Off camera, Coco said they were taken aback by Claudean, commenting "She has an attitude. Just weird vibes from her."

After telling Anthony he looked like George Clooney, Claudean said to Coco: "Stop flirting with him!"

Coco later told the MKR producers: "I will definitely use my looks to my advantage. If you have a cute guy on another team, you know ... get a few points."





Then Claudean said to camera: "The Barbie twins really got up my schnoz. I am very direct, I just say it like it is. I think I'm going to be the most hated woman in Australia."

Unfortunately, if this episode was anything to go by, it looks like we're getting another season of chaos.

Often, the storylines that have played out each season have left us feeling uncomfortable, especially in 2018 when contestants Sonya and Hadil were asked to leave by Feildel after throwing continued verbal insults at their co-stars Jess and Emma.

And as we head into season 13, the only thing we can really do is hope for the best, but expect the worst.

