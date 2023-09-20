We wrote a story about the most stressful jobs. People don't agree.

Content warning: This story includes mentions of suicide that may be distressing to some readers.

On Wednesday, Mamamia wrote a story on the four worst jobs for mental health.

The article was based on research shared with our daily news podcast, The Quicky, by PhD candidate at the UNSW School of Psychiatry Katherine Petrie, who explained that data shows certain careers can contribute to poorer mental health conditions, and that certain jobs are associated with higher rates of poor mental health and/or suicidal ideation.

The top four? Doctors, paramedics, police and firefighters.

The story was based on research and an interview with an expert on the matter, and after it was published, Mamamia's wider community responded.

Immediately.

Viscerally.

Because, let's face it, there are a lot (a lot) of incredibly stressful jobs out there, and they're affecting a lot of people. Negatively.

And while they may not have all received a mention in the particular research, those other very stressful, very mentally, draining jobs deserve acknowledgement, too.

Here's just a handful of the things our audience had to say about the worst jobs for mental health.

"How are nursing and midwifery not mentioned when nurses and midwives work insanely hard [and with] passion? Often we are the ones who escalate and let doctors know what's happening, it is SUCH a hard job. We work because we are passionate. And the toll it takes on our mental health can be incredibly significant."

"I agree with all of those mentioned (my husband is a firefighter). I’m a high school teacher, which is also a very stressful occupation. One of our biggest stresses is that neither of our chosen occupations pays particularly well (particularly teachers who have spent four years at university), so we cannot afford to live in or close to the area we service. Our commute is 30 minutes."

"It’s interesting. I’m a career nurse married to a career police officer. My specialties have included paediatrics, ED and oncology. After 34 years together and daily talking through all the drama we both see, my husband has always maintained nurses have by far the hardest job."

"I'm married to someone who is working in one of Australia's most stressful jobs, as a police officer. Every day, he runs into situations where we, the average person, would run for our lives. Every day he comes home from work is a blessing."

"Obviously no one is married to a butcher!!! Crazy, ridiculous stupid hours."

"What about the mental health professionals? They are dealing with acute mental health every single day. Yet they are never mentioned."

"Without the veterinary industry mentioned, the list is inaccurate. Everyone I know in the industry, including myself, has lost someone to suicide."

"I think teachers have gotten absolutely pummelled these last few years. My heart goes out to them and I think we should really always keep them in the conversation because it is not easy to raise our next generation of kids in today's world."

"We always forget sex workers in these conversations because the amount of women (I don't mean to leave out men, but I'm speaking for cis-women here) who don't report they are sex workers is immense. We don't know the actual numbers, but I do believe it is severely under-reported just how much of a toll this job has on them. Mental health would be among some of the worst for sex workers."

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, 24-hour support is available through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.



