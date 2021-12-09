"I want a houseful of babies!" Moana Hope and Isabella Carlstrom's family life.

From a random meeting at a friend's birthday party in Melbourne, Moana Hope and Isabella Carlstrom have gone from strength to strength as a couple.

The Australian rules footballer/Survivor Australia contestant and model got married last year and have since welcomed their first child, Svea.

Just this week, the couple announced they are now expecting their second child, via IVF.

Here's everything we know about their relationship.

How Moana Hope and Isabella Carlstrom met.

As with all great romantic relationships, it started with a meet-cute.

Speaking to Mia Freedman on Mamamia’s No Filter podcast, Moana said she met Isabella at a friend’s birthday party in early 2017, and the attraction was immediate.

“I knew straight away it was not going to be anything short-term,” she said.

Isabella told Vogue, she had just come back from living in India for four years when she returned to Melbourne and first met Moana.

"I went up to her, and the rest is history. It was an instant connection, and we have been inseparable ever since."

Moana and Isabella's wedding.

Isabella popped the question in October 2018, and despite the unorthodox location - a cemetery to be exact - Moana dubbed it the "perfect" proposal.

"I told her that if she ever wanted to marry me she had to ask my dad… So she asked me to marry her at my dad's tombstone, so he was there when she asked me," she shared in an Instagram post.

"It could never, ever get any more perfect than this…. I said yes. Wedding bells are here."

Moana and Isabella tied the knot in August 2019, in the garden of a family friend's house in Toorak, Melbourne.

They decided on the winter date, as both their mums were in poor health at the time, Isabella's mum diagnosed with breast cancer.

"We have never been one for traditions, so we really wanted to steer clear of that. We wanted the wedding to reflect who we are: easy-going, colourful and fun. What mattered most was having the most important people in our lives there to share it with us," Moana told Vogue.

“Mrs and Mrs Carlstrom-Hope,” Moana captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Isabella on the day.

Image: Lovers Narrative Photography.

Moana and Isabella's family life.

Even before the couple tied the knot, 33-year-old Moana shared on No Filter that she and Isabella were keen to have children in their future.

"I want to have a family. She also wants a family. I'd love to have three, but I think we'd be blessed to have any kids. I think kids are beautiful," Moana said.

Also in their brood is Moana's younger sister Lavinia (Vinny), who has been diagnosed with Möbius syndrome – a rare congenital neurological disorder that can cause facial paralysis, limb abnormalities and speech issues. At 26, Moana became Vinny’s sole carer.

The family all currently live in Melbourne together.

"I'm very fortunate to be in a position where I can look after Vinny. Vinny is my sister and my best friend… I don't see it how everyone else sees it," Moana told Mamamia, adding that Vinny calls both her and Isabella 'mum'.

"It's beautiful that everyone thinks I'm this big, amazing teddy bear, but I'm sure you'd do it for your family, too."

Moana and Isabella welcome their first child.

In 2020, the couple announced they were expecting their first child.

In November 2020, Isabella gave birth to their daughter, Svea Hope Carlstrom.

"This is our little Queen. Svea has stolen my heart in a way that I can't put into words. She is perfect and I'm completely in love," Moana wrote on Instagram.

The name Svea is of Swedish origin and is said to mean 'Queen of the Sun'.

Moana also thanked the couple’s IVF clinic "for everything you have done to support us".

Sharing her perspective on motherhood, Moana wrote: "Watching my queen grow into the little person she is becoming has been one of the most rewarding experiences I've had. From her first crawl, step and words, it has been bloody exciting."

Moana and Isabella announce they are expecting their second child.

Moana had said in the past that she had hopes to experience pregnancy herself, the couple aiming to take turns at carrying their children.

Speaking with Woman's Day in March 2021, Moana said: "We're going to try and get pregnant towards the end of the next year, which is super exciting. I want a houseful of babies!"

So it's wonderful news that Moana and Isabella are now expecting their second child.

The couple announced the pregnancy this week via their Instagram.

Moana captioned the post: "I'm pregnant… we're pregnant! In 2022 our little modern family will grow by one tiny human. Building our own little football team!"



She continued: "We are using the same donor as Svea and we are all beyond excited. Not even the morning sickness can damper this mood." Moana also thanked Monash IVF for making their pregnancy a possibility.

Isabella wrote on her own Instagram: "My beautiful wife is pregnant! It's so exciting to share this journey with you. Here we go folks round two."

Feature Image: Instagram/ @moanahope.