'They spent two nights on the ocean.' How the four Aussies survived 36 hours at sea.

Chilling details of the 36 hours four Australians spent floating off the coast of Indonesia before they were found are starting to emerge.

Elliot Foote, his girlfriend Steph Weisse and mates Will Teagle and Jordan Short were on a surf trip of a lifetime, when the wooden speed boat they were on hit rough weather on Sunday night.

As the vessel started to sink, the group — as well as three Indonesian crew members onboard — did whatever they could to stay alive, according to Will’s sister Amy.

Watch: The moment the three surfers were found. Post continues after video.

“The boat they were on had sunk in the middle of the night so it was pitch black and they grabbed what they could,” she told A Current Affair.

“They all managed to get a surfboard and they then spent two nights in the ocean.”

Suddenly adrift in dark waters, somewhere on the way to the small island of Pinang, Amy said the group was suddenly lost.

“They obviously had no idea where they were, what direction they were facing, and by the grace of God, they managed to paddle in what ended up being the right direction,” she explained, after speaking to her brother on Facetime.

“It’s just very overwhelming.”

Rescue efforts.

When Elliot, Steph, Will and Jordan failed to make it to Pinang, their eight friends — who were in another boat that had taken shelter during the storm — raised the alarm.

A search was soon launched with a fellow Aussie and “legend” Grant Richardson volunteering himself and his catamaran to search for the group, with their mates onboard his board.

Image: Instagram/Sydney Morning Herald.

“He was searching all through the night and he nailed where he thought they were and went there,” Amy explained.

“My heart just dropped.”

Still clinging to their surfboards, Steph, Will, Jordan and two of the Indonesian crew members were found on Tuesday at around 11am local time.

It was a further three hours before local fishermen located Elliot, who’d grown up in Sydney, 32 kilometres away. He’d volunteered to paddle to the nearby island of Pulau Palambakbesar on his surfboard.

Speaking to A Current Affair, Elliot’s dad Peter Foote described the “gut-wrenching” moment he found out that his son’s friends had been found safe, but not Elliot.

“When I saw that video [of the rescue of Steph, Will and Jordan] and the boat coming up and seeing them and hearing that voice saying ‘where’s Elliot?’ and they’re like, ‘we don’t have him’, my heart just — you can imagine — just dropped,” he said.

The local fisherman took Elliot to a nearby surf camp in Nias, where he sent a text message to his father, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

“Hey Dad, Elliot here,” it read.

“I’m alive. Safe now. Love you. Chat later.”

The holiday continues.

While Amy said it sounded like Elliot was in “a bit more of a bad way” than the others but physically fine, Elliot’s dad Peter said, “mentally, they’re shot”.

“They were petrified, they were in a bad way mentally.”

But the show will go on for the group.

Image: Instagram/@bennycradock

Elliot was pictured having a beer just a few hours after he was rescued.

Peter says the holiday will continue for his son and friends, who were travelling to celebrate Elliot’s 30th birthday.

“They’ve got their 10 best mates with them, they’re in paradise,” he said.

“They just embraced each other and they’ll get through. It’s the best place for them really.”

Meanwhile, search efforts continue for the third Indonesian crew member, Fifan Satria, with local teams holding out hope he’s still alive.

Image: Instagram/DFAT.