News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

rogue

We've found a way to pretend Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall are still best friends.

The last few years have been… tough.

But I remember a better time.

A time before Donald Trump was President.

A time before Twitter.

A time when the women who played our favourite TV characters were still pretending to be best friends in real life… even when they secretly hated each other’s guts.

Yep, I’m talking circa-2004 when Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall were sipping cocktails together and not having a very complicated and very public feud.

Thankfully, there’s now a little pocket of the internet you can visit whenever you need a dose of early noughties female friendship.

It’s an Instagram account called Miranda Mondays and it’s dedicated to spreading the gospel according to Miranda Hobbes.

It’s packed full of memes, quotes and memories from the time when Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte were best mates who talked about their new giant dildos and stored their shoes in their ovens.

I mean, what public feud ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

Tags: celebrity , rogue , sex-and-the-city

Related Stories

Recommended