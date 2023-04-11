'Forever.' Millie Bobby Brown announces her engagement to Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jake Bongiovi.

Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown has announced she is engaged.

Brown, 19, and her now fiancé Jacob 'Jake' Bongiovi, 20, have been dating publicly since 2021 and confirmed the engagement news in an Instagram photo.

The caption paired with the picture were lyrics from Taylor Swift's iconic hit 'Lover', with Brown writing: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

Jake Bongiovi then shared the news on his Instagram as well, captioning it: "Forever."

Jake Bongiovi is the son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley. His parents have been together for more than four decades.

Jake is Hurley and Bon Jovi's third child.

In 2018, Jake made headlines for helping organise his school's rally on gun violence. The national student walkout was in reaction to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting on February 14, 2018.

"It's enough. It's happened too many times that we watch it," Jake said at the time to nj.com. "And we cannot let it go away this time."

Most recently, Jake was a student at Syracuse University in New York. And he's now working towards a career in modelling and acting. As per Variety, he was recently cast as one of the leads in the film Rockbottom, a rock 'n' roll comedy about an '80s hair metal band called CougarSnake.

In June 2021, Jake began posting photos with Brown on Instagram. It wasn't until November 2021 that Brown confirmed the relationship, posting a photo of the two of them kissing one another during a ride on the London Eye Ferris Wheel.

Ever since they've attended a fair few red carpet events together including the British Academy Film Awards in 2022 and the premiere of the latest season of Stranger Things.

Bongiovi also appears to be good friends with Brown's co-star and real-life bestie is Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp, with all of them attending a Harry Styles concert together recently.

As for how it all began, Brown said in an interview: "We met on Instagram, and we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?"

Recently, Brown said Bongiovi was her "partner for life" and he wrote about her in return, saying: "The girl of my dreams. I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core."

As for the engagement news, no word yet from Jon Bon Jovi himself. But there are plenty of celebs wishing the couple well in the comment section of Brown's engagement post.

Feature Image: Instagram @milliebobbybrown.