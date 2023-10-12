If I had a dollar for every time the Cyrus family siblings publicly feuded around the time of their parents' weddings, I'd have two dollars. Which is not a lot of money but it is weird that it's happened twice.

First, some nice-ish news: Billy Ray Cyrus, achy breaky heart no more, married his fiancée, Australian musician Firerose (a.k.ka Johanna Rosie Hodges) this week. I'm going to need an eight-part docuseries into why the Cyrus family are so bloody into Aussies. But anyway.

They said 'I do' after a year-long engagement and in a post to Instagram described it as "the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined."

Good for them.

As far as we know, none of Billy Ray's six children — Brandi, Trace, Christopher, Miley, Braison or Noah — attended the wedding, further highlighting a Cyrus-family rift that was really visible around the time of Billy Ray's ex-wife Tish's wedding to (another Australian) actor Dominic Purcell in August.

Then, cementing that things weren't great, a rogue social media comment from Billy Ray's youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus, has somewhat overshadowed her dad's marriage news.

A video of Miley Cyrus doing a September 2020 interview with Joe Rogan has recently resurfaced online, showing a conversation between the two about Noah, a musician in her own right, following in Miley's footsteps.

"She's got a record out that I love called 'The End of Everything' … and it's the most depressing EP you'll ever listen to," Miley says.

“She's 20 years old. She's emo. She's, like, an emo kid."

Noah, now 23, wrote on the TikTok: "the disrespect in this video…", reigniting speculation that the Cyrus fam have been split down the middle following Billy Ray and Tish's separation in 2020 and finalised divorce last year.

On one side, there's Tish and her eldest children. Then it appears the younger siblings, Noah and Braison, have sided with their dad. We don't really know why/how/what went down to cause it, but that hasn't stopped them from making some pretty public digs at each other.

So, what's the evidence?

When Tish married Dominic a couple of months ago, only three of her children — Brandi, Trace and Miley — were in attendance, and each part of the bridal party. Her two youngest children with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus, Braison and Noah, were not there.

Instead, the pair, who are 29 and 23, documented their time together in nearby Los Angeles.

On Instagram, they shared a video of their 'day out' at Walmart and posted about a sleepover they had on the same night as the wedding.

In one post, Noah said Braison, who lives in Tennessee near his father, "flew here to see me!!"

Noah, in a Billy Ray Cyrus t-shirt, and brother Braison. Image: Instagram @noahcyrus.

If there was any doubt this was pointed, Noah did all this in a t-shirt featuring her dad's face.

In what could be a subtle response, Trace uploaded a childhood photo featuring his mother and him with only two of his siblings; Brandi and Miley.

It wasn't the first indication of anything being wrong either.

Miley unfollowed her dad on Instagram (and he then responded in kind) last year, months after his divorce from Tish was publicised. And while we're watching Instagram follows, Noah, the youngest, and Brandi, the eldest, do not follow each other either. Brandi and Trace also don't follow youngest brother Braison.

Following her wedding, Tish liked a tweet that featured lyrics from an unleased Miley song, which said: "It's just that my dad didn't always know how to say that he's proud of who I am."

Messy, huh.

Feature image: TikTok/Instagram @firerose.