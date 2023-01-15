Miley Cyrus' new song Flowers, and everything it tells us about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus is baring all in her single Flowers and the music video is telling us a story we previously haven't been privy to.

The two-time Grammy nominee's new release is from her upcoming eighth album, 'Endless Summer Vacation'.

Flowers is a post-breakup ballad that many fans believe is a direct stab at her ex-husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, following its release on the Australian actor's 33rd birthday. (Coincidence? We think not).

Watch the music video for Flowers. Story continues after video.

Throughout the three-minute-long video, Cyrus drops several hints indicating her song is for Hemsworth.

Let's break them down, shall we?

1. The first verse is a nod to their Malibu home.

The first verse reflects a love story that Cyrus says was once "gold". Fans believe the lyric is a nod to her home in Malibu that burned down in the 2018 Woolsey Fires, which makes it clear the singer is talking her relationship with her ex-husband.

"We were right ’til we weren’t," the lyrics read. "Built a home and watched it burn."

2. A viral interview.

According to Billboard, Cyrus makes a reference to a viral interview from 2019 - right before the couple split up.

Hemsworth and Cyrus were at the Vanity Fairs Oscars after-party and were stopped to speak to Access Hollywood. The reporter praised the singer, but Hemsworth mistakenly confused the compliment was for him.

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, Cyrus appears to harken back to a particular interview the couple did together back in 2019.

“We’ve loved you for so long,” the journalist told Cyrus. Hemsworth responded with, "Thank you," leading the interviewer to respond, “Oh yeah, I’m not talking about you!”

Hemsworth responds by rolling his eyes and smiling through the awkward moment. But when the journalist asks Cyrus and Hemsworth what a dance looked like between them, she responded by grinding on her husband.

"Don’t do it, don’t do it. Sweetheart, we’re on the carpet," he said in response.

In Flowers, we see Cyrus mimic the grinding motion - giving the sense that she's reclaiming the dance move for herself.

3. The song was released on Liam Hemsworth's birthday.

Other than the fact the entire song and music video is a dig at Hemsworth, the fact it was released on January 13th is evidence enough that it is about her ex-husband.

This year, Hemsworth turned 33.

Listen to the episode of Lowbrow. Story continues after audio.





4. A Bruno Mars connection.

Flowers is a definite reference to Bruno Mars' number one hit from 2013, When I Was Your Man. While Mars' song was about a man who is regretting his decisions in a relationship - Cyrus makes it abundantly clear she is perfectly happy without a man (or partner in general) at all.

Mars writes in When I Was Your Man, "I should have bought you flowers, and held your hand, should have gave you all my hours, when I had the chance, take you to every party ’cause all you wanted to do was dance, now my baby’s dancing, but she’s dancing with another man."

In Flowers Cyrus flips Mars' regrets and does those exact things for herself - reiterating that a man isn’t necessary to achieve happiness.

Theories from fan have alleged that Hemsworth dedicated the Bruno Mars bop to Cyrus back when they first got engaged in 2013.

Admittedly, it's a convenient rumour - but wouldn't it just make so much sense if it were the truth?

5. An alleged affair.

Now, according to one unofficial source, Cyrus filmed her entire music video in the same villa that Hemsworth used to cheat on her with "14 women".

The claim is entirely unchecked - but it has gone viral on social media.

"The house where the music video for Miley Cyrus’ Flowers was recorded, was previously used by Liam Hemsworth to cheat on Miley with more than 14 women while they were married," Twitter account @ThePopTingz wrote.

A description of the album from her team states that Cyrus’ new music reflects "the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being".

Whilst some claims are definitely not confirmed true (and likely never will be), Cyrus' album is clearly about growth following a decade of marriage, pop culture scandals and mental health struggles.

Feature Image: YouTube/Getty.

Looking forward to a brighter future? Complete this survey now and go in the running to win one of six $100 gift vouchers!