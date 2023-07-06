'Brand deal or wedding?' Why everyone's talking about beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira again.

Have you been seeing the name 'Mikayla Nogueira' all over the internet this week, and wondered who she is and why everyone is talking about her (again)?

If that's a yes, let me fill you in.

Mikayla Nogueira is a 25-year-old American beauty influencer. She's known for her makeup skills and thick Boston-esque accent.

Nogueira joined TikTok in 2020 after being laid off from her job, and in just three short years, has amassed over 14 million followers.

This week, she married Cody Hawken, also 25, at Castle Hill Inn, Rhode Island, a notoriously expensive oceanfront hotel.

The guest list included a host of influencers including James Charles, Patrick Starr and Dylan Mulvaney.

Her makeup and hair were done by Mario Dedivanovic and Chris Appleton, the duo behind the majority of Kim Kardashian's looks.

Everyone created content around the big day – posting 'get ready with me' videos, and photos of the wedding and with the bride.

Sounds normal enough for an influencer's wedding? Here's where the controversy comes in.

A week before the wedding, Nogueira posted a TikTok video of herself covered in various lipstick swatches, freaking out because she couldn't find the perfect shade on her wedding day.

The following day, she announced she had collaborated with e.l.f Cosmetics on a lip kit called the "e.l.f. x Mikayla Marriage Material Lip Duo."

The product reportedly sold out in 18 minutes.

At the wedding, there was a gifting booth full of e.l.f products, an e.l.f kissing booth, and goodie bags for guests.

After both Nogueira and e.l.f Cosmetics announced the collaboration, people started commenting – mostly negative things.

Some questioned whether she would wear the collaboration on her actual wedding day (she nor Mario have shared yet what she wore on her lips yet), while others accused her of being a "sellout".

People are allegedly calling the whole day a "brand deal" with all the products and influencers, one of whom she had apparently never even met.

Right when this drama was unfolding, one of Nogueira’s high school friends claimed they received a save-the-date but not a follow-up invitation to her wedding.

They claim they reached out to the influencer but were left on read, posting screenshots of messages to her.

The friend speculated that several others were uninvited as well, so they could free up space to invite influencers

Nogueira hasn’t responded to any of the drama.

In late January, Nogueira was at the centre of another controversy around a L'Oréal mascara ad she posted on TikTok.

She was accused of wearing false lashes in the "after" footage demonstrating the mascara’s results. The clip went viral.

After taking a few days off, the beauty influencer returned to the platform starting her next video with, "I’m sure we all know why we’ve all gathered here today... It’s the month of love, b*tches."

She never addressed the criticism further.

