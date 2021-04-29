ROADTEST: "A stylist dressed me in 5 outfits with the same midi skirt. Here's my verdict."

Over the past year, I've been wearing activewear and track pants almost exclusively.

Since my work was confined to my living spaces, and my 'fun' time was walking my dog, those became my everyday staples. And honestly, I didn't mind it at all.

As someone who thoroughly loves fashion, I'm excited to get dressed up this winter, but I've got no clue what to wear. Most days, I'll reach for my trusty staples (usually a black top and jeans, with boots or sneakers), but I want to be a little more experimental this year.

The Iconic's Head of Style, Nicole Adolphe, offered to style me in the same midi skirt, with five different outfits in my existing wardrobe, and I jumped at the opportunity. These are looks I would never usually consider wearing. And some I'd wear again, others I wouldn't.

Wearing the Atmos&Here Aubrey Knitted Skirt ($69.99), here are five outfits The Iconic's Head of Style dressed me in. Plus, my honest thoughts.

Look 1 - Cosy chic.

Why Nicole chose this outfit: What I love about this look is it's perfect for lounging at home, but still dressed up enough to take out and about, or even into the office. Keep your accessories minimal and let your knit do the style talking for you.

This season is all about the neutral colour palette, so work a top-to-toe muted look. And when it comes to footwear, you can keep it casual with a clean sneaker, but my pick is a knee-length or ankle boot to channel a head-turning autumn ensemble.

My thoughts: Let me start off with the skirt. I love this skirt. I own numerous silk midi skirts so I was keen to try one that was a little different. I was a little worried about the length (I'm 5 foot exactly) but it was actually perfect.

Now, onto the first outfit.

I LOVED this look. I wear oversized jumpers (including this one) regularly so pairing it with the skirt and ankle boots wasn't out of my comfort zone at all. Plus, I loved all the neutral tones together. To dress it up, I added my most favourite handbag and some skinny sunnies. 11/10 would happily wear this one again.

Look 2 - The business blazer.

Why Nicole chose this outfit: To give this skirt instant elevation, work your inner boss by pairing it with a chic tailored blazer. You can go for a patterned number, or my pick is classic monochrome black. The chunky combat boot is a must-have this season and is perfect for giving this look a tough yet elevated vibe.

Keep the rest of our outfit clean with a simple turtleneck and layered jewellery for an additional edge.

My thoughts: This was the outfit I was most worried about. Because of my height, I knew the flat, chunky boots wouldn't do me any favours. Plus, the blazer and cropped cardigan combination was something I'd never considered. So the whole look was very out of my comfort zone.

Once I put everything together (added the black blazer, black handbag and layered necklaces), it actually turned out quite cool and made a lot of sense together.

I'm unsure if it's something I'd try again (it's maybe a little too cool for me) but I'm glad I tried it out because I wouldn't have otherwise.

Look 3 - The boxy jacket.

Why Nicole chose this outfit: Oversized jackets are a hot must-have this season that will pair well with so many of your existing wardrobe staples. I recommend opting for something in a neutral or khaki tone to work a refined utility look.

When styling longer skirts, the natural instinct can often be to gravitate towards a cropped jacket to curb a shapeless outfit, however by belting a boxy-shaped jacket to cinch in at the waist, you get a polished yet chic way to wear your outerwear this season.

My thoughts: I was really looking forward to this outfit because I love an oversized jacket. However, I usually always keep them unbuttoned, so this was something new. I didn't have a neutral-toned one, so I popped on my vintage denim jacket with the skirt and some black ankle boots.

Because of my hourglass figure, the jacket cut me off at the worst spot (at my hips) completely covering my smaller waist, so the boxy look sadly didn't do me any favours. Unsure whether I'd pair these two pieces together again, but if I did, I'd add a belt.

Look 4 - The statement shirt.

Why Nicole chose this outfit: Snapped straight from the streets, the long shirt worn out and worn slightly open is the trend that has been gracing our Instagram feeds recently.

To recreate your own street style-worthy look, try a number like this silk shirt and work the style by keeping the shirt untucked, with the last three buttons undone. This helps take the workwear feel out of a button-up shirt for a casual yet chic vibe.

For the occasions that call for an extra layer, I love this look with a puffer jacket.

My thoughts: This look surprised me. I would never think of pairing a silk shirt, especially in this colour, with a midi skirt and keep the buttons undone.

However, after I tried it on, it made complete sense. It's stunning! As Nicole mentioned, the silk shirt elevates the casual work look and by adding my mules and my everyday work bag, it can take me to dinner or drinks post-work. Hands down will wear this one again.

Look 5 - The trench.

Why Nicole chose this look: Chic, versatile and lightweight to layer, the trench is the perfect transeasonal wardrobe staple and is getting a renewed spotlight in autumn/winter 2021.

For a versatile go-to try pairing a sleeveless longline trench layered over a long-sleeve knit. You can keep it comfy with neutral-toned sneakers, or add elevation with a knee-length boot. For added shape, I also love adding a belt to accentuate the waist.

My thoughts: Ahh my favourite look of all.

This was another outfit I was unsure about because I would never think to belt a trench coat. Because of my height, I would usually leave it undone. But again, it just made sense. I added my white sneakers, turned my crossbody bag into a clutch and chucked on my favourite pair of sunnies. Altogether I adored this look.

My final thoughts.

All in all, these outfits took me way out of my comfort zone, which is a great thing.

Small styling details like belting a trench coat or keeping a shirt unbuttoned seem so simple, but it's just stuff I wouldn't think of doing. So now after trying these looks out, I'm definitely going to be more experimental with how I style my existing wardrobe and pieces to come.

Which outfit was your favourite? Let me know in the comments.

