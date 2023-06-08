'I asked Michael Bublé to tell me absolutely everything he does in a day. Here's what he said.'

Want to know how celebrities really spend their days? Yep, us too. In Mamamia’s A Day in the Life series, fascinating people share everything from what they eat for breakfast to their pre-bedtime rituals.

This week, we find out what life is like for Michael Bublé.

As I walk into a swanky hotel suite in Sydney to meet Michael Bublé (sorry, it's impossible for that not to sound sexy), I'm greeted by an *actual* ball of sunshine.

Despite a full day of press interviews and the fact that it's now 5pm on a dreary Wednesday evening, Bublé is energetic. He's warm. Witty. Charming. And it's infectious.

As I sit down to ask him about what his life looks like, he picks up a bowl of chips and offers me some, telling me that for some unknown reason, he now has three Chargrill Charlie's hats, courtesy of three different journalists.

I explain to him that Chargrill Charlie's is actually quite an Australian delicacy, and I can't help but think. Holy shit. He is just as nice as everyone says he is.

Because he IS. You guys, he's so gosh darn nice.

Watch: Michael Bublé's SmoothFM ad. Post continues below.

He's here for the Sydney leg of his long-awaited Australian Higher tour. It's his ninth studio album, and the singer-songwriter is eager to once again connect with the Australian audience.

But it's not all about the music — he's also here to promote his successful fragrance range, which is available at Chemist Warehouse.

It's actually been around eight years since he first created and launched his first scent, and it's something he said still brings him a "real joy" and a "sense of collaboration" and success (before you ask, his favourite of the bunch is By Invitation).

Fragrance aside, the Canadian singer has had a lot of big successes in his life.

He's won five Grammys. He's sold over 75 million records. He's also the father of four children — Noah, 9, Elias, 7 and daughters Vida, 4, and 10-month-old Cielo — who he shares with his wife Luisana Lopilato.

But the highs haven't been without setbacks — there have also been some devastating lows for the singer and his family.

After learning his eldest son had been diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016, he stopped performing, dedicating all of his time to helping Noah through chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Thankfully Noah has now recovered, and in 2018, Bublé returned to performing.

When speaking to Mamamia, the 47-year-old told me he is excited about the arrival of his wife and children next week — he'll be touring Australia for a month and is eager to have his family surrounding him.

"I am a sports guy. I like to go play golf, love playing American football. I have two games of soccer usually every week, where I invite neighbourhood guys over and then I also have a hockey rink. I love playing hockey."

"Everyone that knows me, that really knows me, thinks I'm the most competitive person in the universe — and I am. I'm like a dog. I just love playing sports."

We ended the interview by complimenting each other's blazers, admiring my excessive shoulder pads and taking a quick selfie — and honestly, competitive streak or not, he just won himself a new fan.

Feature image: Erin Docherty.