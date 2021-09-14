Sequins, capes and...horse heads: Every single look from the 2021 Met Gala.

FINALLY. The Met Gala is back.

After being cancelled in 2020, the biggest night in fashion has returned at full force.

The theme for this year's Met Gala is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion". According to the museum, guests are to "explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion".

This year’s co-chairs are musician Billie Eilish, actor Timothée Chalamet, poet and activist Amanda Gorman and tennis player Naomi Osaka. Honourary chairs include American fashion designer Tom Ford, Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, and the head of Instagram Adam Mosseri.

What. A. Line-up.

But enough chit-chat. The carpet is ready, celebrities are arriving and their outfits are everything.

Keep scrolling to see all the looks from the 2021 Met Gala.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Emily Ratajkowski at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Kate Hudson at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Cara Delevingne at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Whoopi Goldberg at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Carey Mulligan at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Lily-Rose Depp at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Regina King at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Diane Kruger at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Alicia Keys at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Normani at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Natalia Bryant at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Gigi Hadid at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Kristen Stewart at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Kendall Jenner at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Simone Biles at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Hailee Steinfeld at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Zoë Kravitz at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Winnie Harlow at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Lili Reinhart at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Lupita Nyong'o at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Justin and Hailey Bieber at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Rita Ora and Taika Waitiki at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Sienna Miller at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Gabrielle Union at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Ciara at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Megan Fox at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Lourdes Leon at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Taylor Hill at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Pete Davidson at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Irina Shayk at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Anna Wintour at the Met Gala 2021. Image: Getty.

Keke Palmer at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Emma Chamberlain at the 2021 Met Gala.

Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Anne Peltz at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Co-chair Amanda Gorman at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Co-chair Timothée Chalamet at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Dan Levy at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Ella Emhoff and Julia Garner at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Maisie Williams at the 2021 Met Gala.

Evan Mock at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Georgina Chapman and Adrien Brody at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Barbie Ferreira at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.





Billie Eilish at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Lil Nas X at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Lil Nas X at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Lil Nas X at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Co-chair Naomi Osaka at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Yara Shahidi at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Troye Sivan at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Serena Williams at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Jennifer Hudson at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Grimes at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Storm Reid at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Iman at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Kaia Gerber at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Elliot Page at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Eiza González at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Ben Platt at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Debbie Harry at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Addison Rae at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Kim Petras at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Zoey Deutch at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Saweetie at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Madison Beer at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Nikkie de Jager at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Karlie Kloss at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Feature image: Getty.

We need you! Tell us about your skincare routine for a chance to win a $50 gift voucher.



