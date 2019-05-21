Mercury is now in Gemini which means you have precisely two weeks to live your best life.

If you’ve been feeling emotionally vulnerable these past few days… feel free to blame it on astrology. (And maybe the Game of Thrones finale.)

Sunday morning’s blue full moon might have taken things to a very emotional (and teary) level, but fret not, because things are going to get better.

Not only is today the start of Gemini season, which is said to make us more chatty, personable and engaging, but Mercury is also in Gemini, which will give us a boost of intellect, charm and confidence.

In astrology, every sign is ruled by a specific planet. Given that Gemini is in its ruling planet of Mercury (which symbolises intelligence and affects how we communicate and think), you’ll feel right at home holding court in any social situation thrust upon you, from schmoozing at a networking function, to making (engaging) small talk on a first date and everything in between.

Previously speaking to Mamamia, Natasha Weber of Astrotash (Instagram @astrotash), described Gemini season as a period which will give us “a chance to connect with others” and while all signs will feel an extra ‘pep’ this is particularly fantastic news for fellow air signs like Libra and Aquarius.

“Ruled by Mercury, Gemini is the sign that loves to communicate, whether that be in written or verbal form, or through more subtle ways such as body language,” she said.

If you’ve been on the outs with a pal, or partner, and have been meaning to patch things back up, now could also be a great time to do so.

“For those that have had a falling out with someone close, Gemini season is a great time to reach out and initiate contact,” she says.

As the ol’ saying (kinda) goes, strike while the iron Mercury is hot in Gemini.

Despite this, you’ll want to act in the next two weeks. You have from now until June 4 before Mercury enters Cancer to go fourth, swipe right, or network away.

The odds (and planets) are truly in your favour.

Want more Mamamia stories? Sign up to our newsletters and get our best stories straight into your inbox.