Melissa Hoskins died after being hit by a car. Her husband was allegedly the driver.

The following contains descriptions of domestic violence.

As Australia was ringing in the new year on Monday, the family and friends of Olympian cyclist, Melissa Hoskins were grieving her death, after she was hit by a car allegedly driven by her husband, Rohan Dennis on Saturday night.

Dennis has been charged with causing Hoskin’s death following reports she was dragged along the street, holding the door handle of the couple's Volkswagen Amarok ute.

Dennis allegedly drove the vehicle until Hoskins fell to the ground, suffering serious head injuries. She was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for treatment, but died overnight.

Her husband was arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life, and was bailed to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court in March.

Melissa Hoskins was killed after being hit by a car allegedly driven by her husband. Image: Getty

Hoskins was just 32 years old when she was killed. The former track and road racing cyclist announced her retirement from professional cycling in 2017.

Hoskins competed in the London Olympics, after breaking the world record in the semi-final at the 2012 World Championships. She made history in 2015 as part of a cycling quartet, winning the World Championship gold medal and breaking the world record.

In 2016, having been involved in a high-speed crash at the Olympic Velodrome during training, and suffering Pneumonia, Hoskins didn’t let being on crutches stop her from getting on her bike for both the qualifying and first rounds of the Rio Olympics.

Ms Hoskins also competed in several national track championships and UCI Track Cycling World Championships.

Hoskins and Dennis were married in Margaret River, south of Perth in 2018, according to social media posts. The couple were listed on the Santos Tour Down Under website to lead a family ride event at next year's cycling event in Adelaide, however their names have since been removed.

Police said Ms Hoskins's death is the 114th life lost on SA roads this year, compared to 71 at the same time last year.

Hoskins' husband was charged with causing her death. Image: Getty.

Sporting organisations and fellow cyclists have paid tribute to their friend and colleague.

“The AOC has expressed the utmost sadness at the loss of Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskins after the tragic events in Adelaide,” The Australian Olympic Committee wrote via X.

“Our condolences go to Melissa’s family, friends and the cycling community at this extremely difficult time.”

“Melissa, a mother, daughter, and wife, was also a champion cyclist who thrilled and inspired us with her exquisite skills on the track and road,” Marne Fechner, chief executive of AusCycling, the national governing body for the sport in Australia, said via a statement.

“Melissa began her competitive cycling career at just 16, and by the time she retired at the age of 25 she had shown the world that she was an athlete of rare prowess.

“Melissa described her team Pursuit Gold Medal at the 2015 UCI Track Cycling World Championships as the highlight of her career, but for the rest of us, the highlight was just having her around.”

Feature image: Instagram

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.