A four-letter code and "strange" behaviour: What we've learnt from Melissa Caddick's inquest.

Over a year since human remains washed up on a NSW beach, an inquest is looking into the mysterious disappearance of conwoman Melissa Caddick.

The 49-year-old - who has been at the centre of one of the most high-profile missing person cases Australia has seen in decades - vanished in November 2020, hours after police raided her Dover Heights home in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

Before she disappeared, Caddick allegedly stole more than $23 million from friends and family through an elaborate ponzi scheme. Her victims believed she was investing the funds on their behalf, but instead she used the money to fund her own lavish lifestyle.

Three months after the mother-of-one disappeared, her decomposing foot was found on Bournda Beach encased in a running shoe.

Following the discovery, NSW police believed Caddick was dead. However, other theories suggest she may have escaped undetected and is still alive somewhere.

These theories are currently being tested during the two-week inquest at NSW State Coroner’s Court, which began on Monday.

Caddick's husband Anthony Koletti is expected to give evidence during the inquest, which Caddick's parents Barbara and Ted Grimley and brother Adam Grimley have all attended.

Here's everything we've learnt from the inquest so far.

Melissa Caddick's husband reportedly exhibited "strange" behaviour.

Anthony Koletti exhibited "strange" behaviour following Caddick's disappearance, a police officer told the inquest.

Sergeant Trent Riley was one of the first police officers to interview Koletti following his missing person's report on November 13, some 30 hours after he says she left their Dover Heights mansion.

"I thought it was strange a husband would ring the police station, report his wife missing two days later and wasn't prepared to come to the police station," Sgt Riley said.

"Or didn't really want police to go around and see him because he had too much work on that day."

Sgt Riley's suspicions prompted him to visit the Sydney eastern suburbs home and his body-worn footage was played before the court on Wednesday.

"You can't be too careful these days," Koletti said in the video as he unlocked one of the many doors in the multi-million dollar home.

Down in the couple's cellar, Koletti pointed out that Caddick hadn't "even taken any grog".

On the upstairs deck, with the Harbour Bridge in the background, Sgt Riley mentioned it was a good spot for New Year's Eve.

"I was looking forward to New Year's Eve, but I don't know now. It doesn't mean anything when you don't have the love of your life," Koletti responded.

"Did you go anywhere last night?" Sgt Riley asked.

"Not that I know of," Koletti said.

Sgt Riley repeatedly said he doesn't believe the part-time hairdresser and DJ is telling him the whole truth.

"Like I said before, I think there's something you're not telling me," Sgt Riley said.

"I told you if something comes up I will tell you... I've been on this for a long time now," Koletti responded.

Solicitor Judy Swan, on behalf of Koletti, pointed out that at the end of the search and interview, her client started to cry.

"They weren't real tears in my opinion... I'm very confident they weren't real tears," Sgt Riley said.

He noted Koletti gave two different versions of the last time he had seen his wife and that she was "in good spirits".

Koletti told police he wasn't worried about his wife and hadn't left home at all but later said he had spent the day scoping above the ocean near The Gap.

"[He says] he didn't think she was missing, but he was checking the cliffs around Rodney Reserve all day," junior counsel assisting Louise Coleman said.

"Extremely strange," Sgt Riley responded.

"She could have a fat wad of cash stashed under the bed."

Earlier, Detective Sergeant Michael Kyneur recounted an interview he had with Koletti while he was the officer in charge of the investigation.

Koletti offered up a theory that Caddick was staying at the Meriton in Bondi Junction.

"It was quite a big spot for us in our early years," he said.

"She could have a fat wad of cash stashed under the bed for all I know. She's resourceful."

Melissa Caddick's husband was initially suspected to be involved in her disappearance.

A day after Caddick vanished, her husband was suspected of being involved in her mysterious disappearance, the inquest heard.

Louise Coleman, junior counsel assisting the inquest, said three police officers who took Koletti's missing person's report held concerns about the accounts he provided.

Sergeant Trent Riley wrote in July 2021 that Koletti told him "several lies", and that his story had "changed multiple times".

Koletti has never been charged over the disappearance.

It's "very unlikely" Melissa Caddick amputated her own foot.

An expert report examining barnacles growth on Caddick's washed-up shoe concluded it spent no more than one week, and no less than two to three days floating in the ocean, the inquest was told.

While Caddick is suspected to be dead, a forensic pathologist could not determine whether her foot was separated due to blunt force, sharp force, or decomposition before it washed ashore at Bournda Beach on the state's south coast.

But it is "very unlikely that Ms Caddick amputated her own foot", with or without the assistance of a non-medically trained individual, to stage her disappearance, Coleman told Deputy State Coroner Elizabeth Ryan.

"You will find me at The Gap."

In late 2012, Caddick's marriage to Tony Caddick dissolved following her affair with Koletti who was her hairdresser.

She purportedly told her brother Adam about this time: "If it all gets too much to me, you'll find me at The Gap".

Another friend said Caddick made her write down a four-letter code she was instructed to give Adam if she went missing.

By late 2020, her friends said Caddick was under extreme financial pressure and on one occasion walked to the Dover Heights cliffs.

"If I'm going to end it, it's going to be here," her friend recalled Caddick telling her.

The inquest continues.

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, 24-hour support is available through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.



- With AAP.

