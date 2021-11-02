The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday November 3.

Cleo Smith found alive, locked in house.

Missing WA girl Cleo Smith has been found "alive and well" overnight.

WA police officers "broke their way into a locked house" at 1am this morning and found the four-year-old in one of the rooms.

One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her "what’s your name?"

She said - "My name is Cleo."

Cleo was reunited with her parents a short time later.

A man from Carnarvon is in custody and is currently being questioned by detectives.

"This is the outcome we all hoped and prayed for," said Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch.

"It’s the outcome we’ve achieved because of some incredible police work.

"I want to thank Cleo’s parents, the Western Australian community and the many volunteers.

"And of course, I want to thank my colleagues in the Western Australia Police Force."

Two horses hurt in Melbourne Cup.

Melbourne Cup favourite Incentivise suffered a leg injury during his attempt to hold off Verry Elleegant in the $8 million race.

Trainer Peter Moody told Racing Victoria stewards Incentivise had swelling in his near foreleg after cooling down following his second placing to Verry Elleegant.

He said the Caulfield Cup winner would be assessed by a stable veterinarian in the next few days.

Geelong Cup winner Tralee Rose was also injured when she was galloped on by another runner in the early stages.

She finished ninth but was taken to a veterinary clinic to have treatment for a leg wound.

Tralee Rose's jockey Dean Holland was one of two riders suspended out of the Cup.

He pleaded guilty to careless riding for causing interference to New Zealand stayer The Chosen One.

Champion jockey Damien Oliver also pleaded guilty to careless riding on Delphi which led to Carif suffering interference.

Verry Elleegant became the first mare to win the Melbourne Cup alongside jockey James McDonald, since Makybe Diva completed a hat-trick of wins in 2005.

Meanwhile, Victoria recorded 989 new infections on Tuesday, it's lowest number since late September, as 10,000 people packed out Flemington.

With 93 per cent of the state receiving one dose, and 81.4 per cent double dosed, it's hoped this is the start of a downward trend.

NSW push for 95pc vax as limits lift early.

Delaying the lifting of restrictions for unvaccinated people may be the push some need to get jabbed, a leading NSW doctor says following changes to the state's reopening roadmap.

Australian Medical Association (AMA) NSW president Danielle McMullen said the state was in a "critical period" with the virus still circulating in the community while restrictions lift and vaccinated people are allowed to socialise and travel again.

Dr McMullen said the AMA "recognise that for some... not getting vaccinated isn't a choice".

"This is why it is especially important to have as high a vaccination rate in the community as possible," she said.

On Tuesday, Mr Perrottet announced further restrictions will lift for the fully vaccinated next week, while the unvaccinated will have to wait even longer.

He said maintaining restrictions for unvaccinated people until December 15, or until the state hits 95 per cent vaccination, will "incentivise" more people to get the jab.

"That is the key to opening up in a way that keeps people in work, drives companies across the board and gets and keeps businesses alive," Mr Perrottet said.

The changes come as the state's vaccination rate continues to climb toward 95 per cent full vaccination.

From Monday, fully vaccinated people can have as many visitors to their house as they like, and 1000 people can gather outdoors before a COVID-safe plan is needed.

Density and capacity limits will lift for hospitality venues who will require two square metres for every person inside, and nightclub patrons can dance again.

Gym and dance classes will remain capped at 20, but indoor pools will be allowed to reopen.

Stadiums, racecourses, theme parks, zoos and cinemas can return to 100 per cent seated capacity.

The changes were originally planned for December 1 and would have included unvaccinated people as well.

PM labelled 'duplicitous' over subs deal.

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has blasted his successor's "shameful" and "duplicitous" behaviour towards France over a scrapped $90 billion submarine deal.

Mr Turnbull's comments came after Scott Morrison said he wouldn't cop any "sledging of Australia" after French President Emmanuel Macron labelled him a liar.

The prime minister maintained Mr Macron knew there were problems with the Naval Group project before Australia announced it was torpedoing it.

But Mr Turnbull, under whom the 2016 contract for the Attack Class vessels was signed, thinks Mr Morrison owes the French an apology.

"He did very elaborately and duplicitously deceive France," Mr Turnbull told ABC radio on Tuesday.

"When you're dealing with people, honestly - and Scott Morrison did not do that - you don't drop hints. You actually tell the truth.

"It was a partnership between two nations, it was a cornerstone of France's Indo-Pacific strategy and to be double-dealing them the way Morrison did was shameful."

Mr Macron told Australian journalists at the G20 summit on Sunday, "I don't think, I know" the prime minister lied to him about the submarines.

Mr Morrison retaliated on Monday, detailing problems with the program during a news conference at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

"I can deal with that. But those slurs, I'm not going to cop sledging at Australia. I'm not going to cop that on behalf of Australians," he told reporters.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese took aim at Mr Morrison for conflating criticism of his handling of the deal's cancellation with criticism of Australia.

"(Scott Morrison) is not the state of Australia. (He is) using our nation as a human shield," he said.

Australia leaves COP26 with global pledges

Australia will play a global role in helping other countries reduce their emissions and better prepare for disasters.

That's the message Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Energy Minister Angus Taylor aimed to leave with leaders as they prepared to exit the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.

However, Labor says the government went to the conference with a pre-election political deal cobbled together with the Nationals and left having had nothing new or ambitious to say to the world.

Mr Taylor used the summit to unveil the second of the government's low emissions technology statements, following the inaugural statement in September 2020.

The technology plan and emissions reduction fund are the two pillars behind Australia's recent pledge to get to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Mr Taylor noted Australia was willing and able to share emissions-reducing technology to enable the world to reach the 2050 goal.

Mr Morrison on Tuesday joined in an announcement alongside the UK and India of a new financing arrangement to help small island developing states prepare for disasters.

Australia also joined with 104 other countries in signing a leaders' declaration on forests and land use.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said he remained hopeful the conference, which ends on November 12, emerged with a "positive outcome".

However, he said Australia was trailing the rest of the world when it comes to clean energy because the prime minister had overseen a "decade of denial" in terms of climate action.

Guilty pleas end Darwin gunman's trial.

A man who terrorised Darwin during a drug-fuelled shooting spree has admitted gunning down four people, cutting short a seven-week trial.

Benjamin Glenn Hoffmann had pleaded not guilty to committing four murders in less than an hour at four locations on June 4, 2019. He'd also denied 10 other serious charges, including threatening to kill and recklessly endangering life.

But on Tuesday, the 47-year-old entered guilty pleas to eight of those offences, including murdering, Hassan Baydoun, 33, Michael Sisois, 57, and Rob Courtney, 52.

He also pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Nigel Hellings, 75, after the prosecution agreed to accept the lesser charge.

The Crown accepted the guilty pleas "in full satisfaction" of the 14-count indictment.

It immediately ended the Northern Territory Supreme Court trial and Justice John Burns dismissed the jury.

Sentencing submissions continue on Wednesday.

Qld govt forges ahead with quarantine camp.

Queensland will forge ahead with its COVID-19 quarantine camp near Toowoomba, despite reports the federal government wants to scale down a facility being built in Brisbane.

The state government is building a 1000-bed facility at Wellcamp, while the federal government is building another 1000-bed quarantine camp in Brisbane, like similar camps in Melbourne and Perth.

However the federal government is considering downsizing those facilities as states progressively open their international borders, according to News Corp.

Queensland Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said the state-funded facility at Wellcamp would be needed for foreign and unvaccinated travellers for the foreseeable future and there were no plans to scale down.

"Our plan is still on track for a 1000-bed facility by around March-April next year," he told reporters on Tuesday.

Queensland recorded no new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as the state prepares to begin home quarantine for double-dosed domestic arrivals at the 70 per cent vaccination mark.

Quarantine will be scrapped for all domestic arrivals when 80 per cent of eligible Queenslanders are fully vaccinated, or December 17 at the latest.

Around the world.

- Afghan officials say an attack on a military hospital in the capital of Kabul has left at least 25 people dead.

- Facebook says it's shutting down its facial recognition system which automatically identifies users in photos and videos, citing growing concerns about the use of such technology.

- Coronavirus linked deaths have hit new highs in Romania and Russia while a surge in hospitalisations in Austria is expected to tighten pandemic restrictions.

Only 37 per cent of Romanian adults are vaccinated, and less than 35 per cent are in Russia.

