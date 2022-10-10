"I don’t know whose child that is." When Mel B fell pregnant, Eddie Murphy denied he was the father.

Once upon a time, Melanie Brown (Mel B) and Eddie Murphy were destined to be one of Hollywood's most famous couples.

It was a love-at-first-sight moment when the pair met in 2006. From there followed a whirlwind romance, sex that the couple described as "like poetry", a quick engagement, one child – and eventually, a very public paternity test and bitter separation.

In short, the last 17 years for Eddie and Mel have been a little bit of a tailspin. From the moment they first met though, in 2006 at one of his intimate dinner parties, the Spice Girls member knew he was the love of her life.

"It was as if a 2,000-volt electric current had passed between us," she recalled of her encounter with the actor in her 2018 memoir, Brutally Honest.

"I felt a hundred different emotions at once, from confused to elated, to happy to scared, to relaxed to incredulous, and everything in between."

Mel continued: "I felt I had known this man all my life and that I was staring at my destiny in his face."

The moment was so intense, she even admitted to leaving the party early.

At the time of their meeting, they were individually at the height of fame, with Mel being one-fifth of the best-selling girl group of all time and with Eddie as an innovative comedian and actor.

Eddie Murphy and Mel B, 2006. Image: ITV.

Their relationship was passionate, intense and – according to Mel – generous.

Just weeks into their romance, Eddie offered to move Mel into his mansion and chauffeur her around. While the singer declined, he wouldn't take no for an answer when it came to using his credit card.

While she did eventually return the card, the pair's relationship only intensified – so much so that Mel insisted they avoided becoming physical for six weeks. When the time limit was up, she said their sex was "like poetry".

"When it happened it wasn't sex. It was like poetry, every touch, every kiss every sense out of this world. We were both completely besotted with each other," she wrote in her memoir.

Rather quickly, they not only become totally enthralled by one another but were also committed to raising a family together.

Just months into their relationship, Eddie asked Mel's late father for permission before he asked her to marry him. He even tattooed her name on his thigh.

Not too long after, the pair were pregnant. According to Entertainment Tonight, they "jumped around [Eddie's] en-suite bathroom laughing and crying, bursting with the best news ever".

But eventually, seeing how Eddie lived made her unhappy and as a result, she flew back to her home in Leeds to deliver their child.

In 2007, on Eddie's birthday, Mel gave birth to Angel Iris Murphy Brown. For the Spice Girls singer, the coincidental birthday only made her feel hesitant. She later told Entertainment Tonight, "I was like, is this a joke? On his birthday?"

However, the relationship turned sour fast when Eddie's told the press he wanted proof their daughter was his with a paternity test.

"I don’t know whose child that is until it comes out and has a blood test. You shouldn’t jump to conclusions, sir," he told a reporter asking questions.

Two months later, she announced a DNA test had confirmed Eddie was the father.

Their relationship developed a new public narrative – one that questioned the legitimacy of their engagement, child and love for one another. However, Mel has defended their relationship – even 17 years later.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on Life Stories in 2021, Mel said they "both were to blame".

"I wouldn’t have said that publicly and he apologises to this day about that," she explained. "He wishes he never said it because that baby was planned; we planned that baby together and we were madly in love, and it just went wrong, dramatically went wrong."

Now that Angel is 15 years old, her mother says she visits Eddie "whenever she wants" – but it wasn't always that way. The teenager rarely saw her father whilst growing up. But in 2016, they began to make up for the lost time.

Eddie Murphy and his 10 children. Image: Instagram.

According to a new report, Eddie recently agreed to pay around $55,000 AUD each month in child support for Angel. The change follows after Mel allegedly requested more financial assistance due to a "change in income".

While he'd previously been paying around $39,000 AUD each month, the new agreement declared he was an "extraordinarily high earner".

The new cost will be paid each month until Angel turns 18 in 2025 – and according to The Sun, the increase has to do with her expensive divorce from Stephen Belafonte. They married in 2007 and announced 10 years later in 2017 they were separating – with allegations from Mel that Stephen was abusive. You can read more about their divorce here.

Stephen and Mel share one child together, 11-year-old Madison. She also has a daughter from a previous relationship, 23-year-old Phoenix Chi Gulzar.

Eddie's other children include sons Eric, 29, Christian, 28, Miles, 26, Max Charles, four, and daughters Bria, 29, Shayne Audra, 24, Zola Ivy, 19, Bella Zahra, 16, and Izzy Oona, two.

While it's unclear where the pair stand now exactly, Mel has made it known that if there is bad blood, it's completely one-sided.

"He is the love of my life," she told Piers Morgan. "He always will be."

