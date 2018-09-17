News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

The secret code names Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bodyguards refer to them as.

ADVERTISEMENT

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

As you can imagine, the life of a royal means constant and strict security protocols, with their actions and public appearances supervised by a bevy of top-tier bodyguards.

But we didn’t realise said security team referred to the royals by completely different names. Because shouting into an earpiece: ‘Megs and Hazza are coming down the stairway’, would most definitely qualify as a security breach…

After speaking to an unnamed source, The Daily Star has shared the code names of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stating that their secret monikers originate from their official initials, DS.

Although their names do change frequently, according to the source, they’re known as “David Stevens” and “Davina Scott” by their security team.

“If anyone got hold of a phone belonging to a royal aide or security team member, they won’t find Harry Windsor and Meghan’s names in it,” they told the publication.

“It is far too risky in the wrong hands. They get given code names but they are changed regularly for obvious reasons.”

Meghan Markle is a compete wonder woman and here are some reasons why.

Similarly, Prince William and Kate Middleton go by names with the initials DC – for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – and use names like “Danny Collins and Daphne Clark”.

Consider yourself stumped? Well Prince Harry’s code name has been known to trick a few people. The ‘insider’ described an incident at a recent event when the royal’s aide told a worker he had a call waiting for him.

“The assistant held up his mobile and it had some random name come up on the screen,” they said.

“The chap went: ‘Why would I want to speak to him?’ Imagine the surprise he got when he heard Harry’s voice on the other end of the line.”

Now we know this, you can bet we won’t be as foolish. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are due to make their appearance in Australia next month and we’ll be listening out for people in suspicious-looking suits muttering phrases like “Daphne Stevens and Daniel Saunders are on the move.”

Despite this new information, when The Daily Star reached out to a royal spokesperson for a comment, they declined to comment, after all, isn’t the whole point of a secret code name, that they’re kept strictly secret and out of the public domain?

What do you think of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s secret codenames? Tell us in a comment.

Tags: meghan-and-harry , meghan-markle , prince-harry , royals

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

Funbun 2 years ago

Well there you go. I was sure it was going to be "Loving" for him and "Tribute" for her.

Kate 2 years ago

Hahahahahaha, Funbun wins the Internet today.

Rush 2 years ago

Well, they may be top of the list now, they’ll probably be needing new ones now that the old ones have been splashed all over the papers!

random dude au 2 years ago

Thank you my friend - that made my day :o)

Funbun 2 years ago

tbh, I was amazed it got through. Normally if I make a "loving tribute" joke (or a Roxy/George Calonbaris/et al joke) they're removed.

+ more replies
MORE COMMENTS