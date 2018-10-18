Meghan Markle already has a gift for her unborn child and it could be a baby name clue. 

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

So Meghan Markle is officially ‘with child’ and you can bet every single plastic tiara in the country that guesses for the unborn baby’s name and gender are coming in fast.

However, Express UK has delved deep into the Meghan Markle archives, and they’ve emerged with a factoid that could narrow down the possible baby names the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry have to pick from.

According to a 2015 interview with Hello Magazine, the 37-year-old shared the piece of jewellery she intends on passing down to her daughter – a Cartier French Tank watch.

“I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version,” she said, and for a hefty $8,300, you can also nab yourself your own Princess-approved timepiece too.

“I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day,” she added.

“That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.”

Just further proof that royal kids are normal kids.

While Kensington Palace is keeping strictly mum on the gender – which is general royal protocol – if they are having a girl, some sources think the couple might settle on a baby name beginning with the letter M.

That being said, the possible surname of their future child is a bit complicated to decipher.

In royal circles, it’s common practice for the kids to take the dynasty or house title of their parents as their surname, which in this case would be Sussex. However, due to a Letters Patent issued by King George V in 1917, royal titles are only given to the children and grandchildren of the c in the direct male line, meaning Prince Harry’s children would go by Lord and Lady Mountbatten-Windsor.

We explain it in more detail here.

Despite this, we’re all for the idea of a Lady Margaret, Molly, Mia or Madeleine running around Kensington Palace.

Are you keeping tabs on Meghan Markle’s baby watch? What are your name predictions?