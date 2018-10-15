To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Following rumours that the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant, Kensington Palace has confirmed that Meghan Markle is expecting a baby with Prince Harry.

Announced on the Kensington Royal Instagram just minutes ago, the palace wrote: “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.”

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” they added.

So when exactly can we expect the next tiny royal baby? For Aussies, the English spring is our autumn, meaning Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, will welcome a gorgeous baby during the month of March, April or May.

This makes Meghan approximately two to four months pregnant at the moment.

Of course, prior to the big announcement there were rumours. A lot of rumours.

When Meghan was seen holding a purple folder near her stomach at Sydney Airport this morning, people were quick to speculate that she must be pregnant.

We laughed at the rumours but they were… true.

Just days before she landed in Sydney, after Princess Eugenie’s wedding, people began whispering about Megan Markle’s super chic yet, er, roomy, Givenchy ensemble, which was rumoured to be the ultimate pregnancy cover up.

Of course the pregnancy rumours didn't start this week.

Meghan is well-known for her trademark messy buns and wavy hair.

In fact, she hasn't worn her hair glossy and straight since late last year.

Before becoming a member of the royal family Meghan spoke regularly in interviews about her beauty regime and in 2011 revealed that she used semi-permanent hair straightening treatments.

Meghan's mother is black and her dad is Dutch and Irish, so her natural hair is dense and curly.

"I've been getting Brazilian blowouts for a couple of years," she said at the time.

Royal expert and etiquette coach Myka Meier told The Sun that Meghan's hair might give away if she's pregnant before any official announcement.

"We don’t know what she does to treat her hair now but it is likely she uses a keratin or a Brazilian treatment to straighten it," she said.

"As soon as she gets pregnant she will no longer be able to use those same products, which could be very interesting."