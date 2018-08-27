Meghan Markle used a very specific skill to win over Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

We already know that Meghan Markle has won over the Queen.

But there were two other (little) people Meghan needed to impress when she joined the royal family in May – Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

And it seems the Duchess of Sussex has won over the tiniest members of the royal family with… food.

Yep, it seems the way to the tiny monarchs’ hearts is through their stomachs ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

Prince Harry used to be the ultimate third wheel…

“An avid cook, Meghan often pops around to visit with Kate and the kids dropping off treats,” a royal “source” told ET.

“Of course with two little ones, and a third on the way, Kate has her hands full, but she’s been guiding Meghan on Palace protocol and supporting her.”

Apparently Meghan loves to cook and Harry even proposed to her while the couple were preparing a roast chicken.

In their first official sit-down interview in November last year, the duo told BBC journalist Mishal Husain all the nitty gritty details about how the proposal went down.

“It was a standard, typical night for us,” Prince Harry began, when asked for details of how he proposed to the Suits actress.

“It was just a cosy night… we were just, roasting a chicken,” Meghan said, before adding that Harry’s proposal was an “amazing surprise”.

“It was so sweet and natural and very romantic,” she said.

“He got on one knee!”

If the thought of a roast chicken proposal doesn’t sound entirely like what you expected, Prince Harry gave a hint as to why his low-key question was perfectly suited to the pair.

“It was a really nice moment, it was just the two of us,” he said.

“I think I managed to catch her by surprise as well.”