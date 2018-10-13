Florals are done. Here's the unexpected colour you really ought to be wearing this spring.

In the words of The Devil Wears Prada’s Miranda Priestly… spring fashion florals are not groundbreaking.

In fact, floral prints and patterns as we know them are kind of dead. And it’s all because of the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle (and you).

Stealing their long held place is the shade you really ought to be wearing this spring. In the last weeks, Pinterest searches in Australia for this unexpected colour have surged by 85 per cent.

It’s forest green.

Traditionally seen as a moody winter tone, forest/emerald green has picked itself up, dusted itself off and is ready to go out for drinks in the afternoon sun and fresh spring evenings.

Depending on how keen (or brave) you are, there are a couple of ways to wear the trend.

Emerald green statement pieces.

Meghan Markle may have single handedly brought back emerald green for spring. It's a colour she's worn head to toe (the green leather mini skirt she wore sold out immediately) as well as paired with other tones.

I firmly believe emerald green looks great on everyone and all skin tones. Think of it like navy or black - it's a staple colour. That doesn't mean it has to be boring.

You can match emerald green tops or bottoms with another bright clashing colour or a leopard print, or try a floral emerald green.

Emerald green eyeshadow and eyeliner.

Almost every 'what colour eye makeup goes with your eye colour' article ever suggests emerald green eye shadow and liner for those of us with hazel, green or brown eyes.

If you're brave, sweep an emerald shade over your lid (a safe bet to see if you enjoy this look is to buy an eyeshadow palette that has green in it as well as other colours you'd wear normally like the W7 In The Night Eyeshadow Palette, $9.99, and BYS Cosmic Eyeshadow Palette, $14.99).

Otherwise, swap out your regular eyeliner for an emerald green one like the Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner Jade ($11.69) or Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in Intense Jade ($32) - a chic way to wear it is applied close to the lash line over a cat eye wing.

Emerald green accessories.

The beauty about emerald green accessories is, like navy and charcoal, they go with a lot of colours you're probably already wearing.

This is a really easy way to participate in this trend without going full out.

Side note - Princess Eugenie knows what's up, she wore an emerald green tiara and earrings at her royal wedding.

What are you favourite spring fashion trends? Tell us in the comments.