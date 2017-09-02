This deleted scene from The Devil Wears Prada shows Miranda Priestly isn't who we thought.

In addition to the incredible insight into the fashion industry and the oh-so-drool-worthy outfits, The Devil Wears Prada offered us something truly unique that few films do these days, and that was the right to hate those horrible, soul-destroying bosses we’ve all had at one point or another and not feel bad for it.
Because as the title suggests, Miranda Priestly was so bad, so uncaring, so cold that she was the Devil. Except according to a deleted scene that’s surfaced this week, she might not have been the ruler of the underworld that we’d all written her off to be.
And you know what? THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING.