This deleted scene from The Devil Wears Prada shows Miranda Priestly isn't who we thought.

The scene, which was shared by Buzzfeed writer Spencer Althouse earlier this week, shows the Ice Queen that is Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) schmoozing and chatting to the guests of her annual gala (A.K.A the Met Ball) when her husband walks in drunk and behaving rudely. He insults Miranda's boss and, well, very clearly needs to get into one of the countless limousines outside and go home via a McDonalds.

Proving herself to be the consummate assistant, Andy (Anne Hathaway) sweeps in and starts a conversation with Miranda's boss, distracting him from the hot mess that is Miranda's umpteenth husband.

From across the room, Miranda looks to Andy before mouthing, "thank you."

Um, what?

Miranda Priestly does NOT say thank you. Especially to an assistant. She also definitely does not permit her loose AF husband out of their Upper East Side townhouse. Or then leave the midst of her own party to deal with him.

I'm just seeing this deleted scene from The Devil Wears Prada for the first time, and honestly it changed the whole movie for me pic.twitter.com/6Zkr6UxHQO — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) August 28, 2017

Honestly, it's a good thing that this scene was deleted because if it hadn't been, hating Miranda would be hard. Awkward even. Hell, we'd probably think Andy was a bit of a selfish corporate climber for leaving her boss at such a flunky time in her life.

Without it, though, the film is just perfect. So much so that 11 years on from its initial release, we still love it as much as ever.

