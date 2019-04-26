An unearthed Meghan Markle interview has people convinced she's calling her baby 'Mary'.

To catch up on all things royal family, including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you covered.

With Baby Sussex due to be born any day now, the world is suffering from a severe case of Royal Baby Fever. Speculation is swirling as the world obsesses over every tiny little detail about the new Royal – from the name, the weight, the eye colour, the time of day it will be born… even what brand of nappies the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will use.

But, you see, there is in fact a convincing theory behind the latest conjecture. Royal fans are speculating that the baby will be called Mary… and we’re listening.

Why?

Well.

The now-Duchess of Sussex gave a huge hint away in her pre-Royal days, when she was an actress on Suits.

Pointed out by Instagram account ‘harry_meghan_updates’, Meghan Markle once gave an interview where she revealed that she bought her future daughter a Cartier watch after it was confirmed that Suits was commissioned for a third season.

In the 2015 interview with Hello Magazine, the former actress shared: “I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version.”

She continued: “I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.”

Interesting. Veryyyyyy interesting.

This tells us that Meghan Markle wants her daughter to have a name that begins with the letter ‘M’. With Mary being one of the most popular names for female members of the British Royal Family, fans have deduced that if their new child is a girl, Mary will be the name.

And that actually sounds rather logical.

If nothing else, the fact that the Duchess of Sussex has a watch engraved “To M.M.” suggests that – if the baby is a girl – she will go with a name that begins with ‘M’.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a statement saying they will notify the public when Meghan Markle goes into labour, and will then share the news of the arrival once they “had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”