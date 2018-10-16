News
pregnancy

Behold: We've just had our first glimpse of Meghan Markle's baby bump.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

As soon as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were expecting their first child, their royal tour of Australia became “baby bump watch”.

And the Duchess of Sussex has chosen a white, fitted dress by Sydney designer Karen Gee to show off her baby bump for the first time.

Let’s take a look, shall we?

Bit closer?

Okay, okay. It's still little. But we're just so bloomin' excited.

She and Prince Harry were photographed at Admiralty House in Sydney meeting with Governor General Peter Cosgrove and wife Lynne Cosgrove on day one of their 16-day royal tour.

The couple decided to announce their pregnancy news to the world on Monday evening via an official Kensington Palace tweet.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the tweet read.

In a follow-up, we were told the pair "have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public".

