Why it's highly likely Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby will be born in the morning.

With the entire world suffering a severe case of ~royal baby fever~, the speculation surrounding every tiny detail of Meghan and Harry’s soon-to-be (or maybe already) born child is intensifying to the point where you can bet on pretty much anything.

The name, the weight, the eye colour, the brand of nappies Meghan and Harry will use, and the time of birth.

Luckily for us we know exactly when it will be born.

Well, we know when it will probably be born.

In the morning.

Why?

Because that’s when most babies are born.

Boom.

According to a study by University College London, 4am is the time most babies are born spontaneously – without a C-section or induction – and the majority of babies arrive between 1am and 7am, the BBC reported last year.

A second US study based on the data of babies born in 2014 published in the Scientific American found that spontaneous births tend to happen more in the day than during the night, at a rate of 20 per cent to 30 per cent more babies per minute, with a “boom” at around 8am.

Of course, this makes it a pretty safe bet that the royal baby will arrive in the morning.

On betting website Ladbrokes, this very fact is reflected with the lowest odds on the baby being born in the morning, between midnight and 11:59am For an evening birth (6pm-11:59pm) the odds are 2-1, and for the baby arriving in the afternoon (midday-5:59pm) the odds are 5-2.

If you’re wondering if history could give us a clue, Prince George was born at 4:24pm, Princess Charlotte was born at 8:34am and Prince Louis was born at 11:01am.

According to a People report from Harry’s own birth, he was born in the afternoon.

So… who knows ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

